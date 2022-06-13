ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TBI identifies man killed by police in Carter County

By Mackenzie Moore
 2 days ago

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Saturday named the man a Carter County deputy shot and killed Friday morning.

According to a release from the TBI, the suspect, identified as Daniel Raymond Honeycutt, 38, of Kingsport, had been threatening residents with a gun at the 100 block of Woodland Heights Road just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Boswell to appear in court Monday morning

When deputies arrived at the scene, Honeycutt allegedly raised a gun and charged at an officer before the deputy fired shots and killed him.

The incident brought a large police presence to the area, with at least 15 deputy cars lining the road, a witness told News Channel 11 Friday.

No other details pertaining to the case have been released.

Wanted Hawkins County woman in custody

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman wanted for multiple non-violent felonies in Hawkins County is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office. Hawkins County authorities requested the public’s help to find Misty Michelle Sabins, 41, on Sunday but did not disclose details surrounding the warrants for her arrest. Police made the announcement of her […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WSET

TBI holds news conference regarding missing Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday morning regarding missing Summer Wells. Wednesday marks one year since Wells was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County. TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Is this your pig? | Carter County authorities looking for owner

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a pig? Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of one found on Judge Ben Allen Road. Officers found the pig Sunday and have yet to find the owner. Those who recognize the pig can call the office at 423-542-1845.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Beauty Spot murder suspect arraigned in court

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man charged with murder after a Johnson City woman’s body was found at the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot has been extradited back to Tennessee. Bradley John Miller, 43, of Johnson City, was arrested in Ashland, Kentucky on June 6 and later waived his right to extradition. Clerks at the […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Update: Crash cleared from I-26 in Kingsport

6:35 p.m. Update: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing traffic delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport. According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers are currently working a “crash with injuries” around mile marker four. The crash is causing delays both eastbound and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Who’s who in the Summer Wells case?

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn (WJHL)- It’s been one year since Summer Wells was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. No one has been charged in the disappearance of the now 6-year-old little girl. There haven’t been any leads and no tangible evidence on her whereabouts since she was reported missing […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
