TBI identifies man killed by police in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Saturday named the man a Carter County deputy shot and killed Friday morning.
According to a release from the TBI, the suspect, identified as Daniel Raymond Honeycutt, 38, of Kingsport, had been threatening residents with a gun at the 100 block of Woodland Heights Road just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.
When deputies arrived at the scene, Honeycutt allegedly raised a gun and charged at an officer before the deputy fired shots and killed him.
The incident brought a large police presence to the area, with at least 15 deputy cars lining the road, a witness told News Channel 11 Friday.
