Mr. Steven Michael Massengill, age 68, of Benson, passed away on June 13, 2022 at Johnston UNC Health in Smithfield. The family will hold private services at a later date. Mr. Massengill was born in Johnston County on June 4, 1954 to the late Leo and Ruby Inez Strickland Massengill. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Johnson and special dog, Barney. Prior to his retirement he was a truck driver for over 40 years with various companies.

BENSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO