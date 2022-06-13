ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Shop Solutions June 2022

By Shop Solutions
enginebuildermag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo install valve guides on my heads, I just make custom-fit measuring tools out of the 6” steel rules I get at the trade shows. I cut them to fit in the lifter bores of the overhead cam engines. It’s quick and simple. Matt Peebles. Matts Machine...

www.enginebuildermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for lovers of sustainable architecture + outdoor adventures

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Engineering#Machine Shop#Machine Tool#Minneapolis#Trade Shows#Vehicles#Fl Lifter Bucket Removal#Mn Installation Tool Tool#Ls#Tx
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Grand 378-Foot Superyacht Is Like a 5-Star Resort on the Water

Click here to read the full article. The fastest way to get the measure of any bespoke superyacht is to sneak a peek at the beach club. With a mosaic spa, bamboo-walled treatment rooms, hammam, sauna and drop-down sea terrace, 378-foot Ahpo brings a serious A game to its stern area. Pair that with four pools, a split owner’s suite and perhaps the most impressive gym on any recent yacht launch, and you’ll have a good idea why Lürssen’s new build will be one of the most popular boats for charter this summer. Of course, the owners will be using...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
homedit.com

Small Mobile Homes for Tiny Living

One easy way of becoming a homeowner is by purchasing a modest mobile home. Modern mobile homes are HUD-approved and built off-site. They’re mobile because they’re delivered to the buyer’s location. Government-backed mortgages are accessible for manufactured homes, so purchasing one is easy. Compared to site-built homes,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Cars
The Kitchn

This Small-Space Expert Shares Her Smartest Kitchen Organization Tips

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Pro organizer Jakia Muhammad has a knack for small spaces — which makes sense because her own home is just 980 square feet. “I have a very simple style, and I tend to purchase whatever catches my eye but I try to ensure that it flows with what I already have at home,” says the CEO and founder of SoleOrganizer of her rental apartment near Baltimore, Maryland. “While I don’t consider myself a minimalist, I don’t like to overwhelm my space with a lot of belongings because then it will require more work for myself to maintain.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Tree Hugger

Midcentury Modernist Tiny House Includes a Micro-Gym

One great thing about tiny houses is that despite their smaller footprints, they aren't necessarily cookie-cutter affairs where one small size has to fit all. Indeed, in observing the fascinating evolution of tiny homes over the years, we've seen a wide range of clever customizations, some of which might include retractable roofs, beds that move up and down, stairs that slide into the wall, and rooftop patios—the sky's the limit when it comes to these versatile micro-homes.
HOME & GARDEN
swimswam.com

A Guide To Repair Your Tech Suits!

The days of throwing your expensive tech suits down the drain are gone thanks to Robsport's repair service!. Courtesy of Robsport.nl, a SwimSwam partner. All swimmers know the frustration of torn or ripped expensive tech suits. Luckily, these days of throwing your expensive tech suits down the drain are gone!
CARS
Family Proof

Designer Pro-Tips for Building a Luxury Laundry Room

Raise your hand if your laundry room has thus far existed as a “throwaway” space. In other words, an area of the home that’s been a bit neglected and isn’t exactly a joy to walk into—let alone a welcoming place to sort, fold, and hang. You’re definitely not alone. Designing a luxury laundry room is one of the top trends of 2022, and people are determined to swap their dreary for the luxury laundry room of their dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

9 best linen bedding sets that are low maintenance and chic

Pure linen bedding has never been so popular. With a focus on self-care, more and more of us are coming round to the idea of investing in top quality materials in the sack. It’s where we spend a good third of our lives, after all.Linen is made from the long fibres of the flax plant – one of the oldest continuously cultivated plants in the world, and a renewable source that’s fully biodegradable. Not only does the fabric score high on sustainability, allowing us to sleep soundly in our eco-friendly sheets, it offers a wealth of other benefits, too.Pure linen...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This New 367-Foot Explorer Superyacht Has a Giant Dive Club and Floating Marina

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to be a genius to work out what Winch Design’s latest superyacht concept is all about. Christened simply the Beach Explorer, the sizable vessel spans 367 feet from tip to tail and has been outfitted for far-flung ocean adventures. The London-based studio, known for creating lavish interiors for both yachts and private jets, says the explorer was inspired by the commissioning client’s penchant for diving and water sports. As a result, Beach Explorer is full to the brim with toys, gear and amenities to keep guests entertained at sea. For starters, the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
hypebeast.com

Muuto Opens its First Retail Space on Home Soil

Danish design brand Muuto has opened the doors to its first-ever retail space in its hometown of Copenhagen. This marks the opening of a third store for the brand, following locations in Paris and Sweden. The Muuto Copenhagen store is located in the heart of the city, on the Store Regnegade street. Its interiors have been created by the brand’s in-house spatial design team, who were inspired by the architecture of the building occupied by the store.
INTERIOR DESIGN
GeekyGadgets

Viking Forge camping axe offers compact and precise cutting

Campers and outdoor adventurers may be interested in a new versatile camping acts created by the team at Viking Forge. Designed for the outdoors the axe measures 33 cm in length, 14 cm wide and has an 11.5 cm Damascus blade. The axe has been specifically designed to be incredibly easy to handle offering a compact precise axe for chopping wood and carrying out other essential camp activities.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy