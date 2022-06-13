ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Auctioned Charlevoix Mansion Becomes One of Most Expensive Ever Sold in State

By Lisa Marie
 3 days ago
The bids were cast and with a selling price of $9.845 million the massive lakeside mansion on Raspberry Lane had a new owner. That price, according to Interluxe who handled the auction of the property, makes the sale the 5th highest resale price ever for a residential property in...

