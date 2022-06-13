1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in District Heights

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four men were wounded, two of them fatally, in a string of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore City late Tuesday into early Wednesday, authorities said. The first of the four shootings happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers looking into a ShotSpotter alert found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Shields Place. Police said the unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified. About a half-hour later, patrol officers were called to a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO