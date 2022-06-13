ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Heights, MD

1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in District Heights

By Maureen Umeh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 20-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block...

