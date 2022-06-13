1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in District Heights
By Maureen Umeh
fox5dc.com
2 days ago
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 20-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block...
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a 17-year-old who was shot and killed Monday in a double shooting in Southeast, D.C. Police say Xavier Spruill of Baltimore arrived at a D.C. hospital around 7:40 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds. Investigators say Spruill and a second person were shot in the 3400...
Montgomery County police responded to a 911 caller who reported hearing shots fired in the vicinity of a Rockville apartment complex early yesterday morning. The incident was reported in an apartment parking lot in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:05 AM Tuesday morning. There has been an increase...
The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Prince George's County earlier this month has been identified, authorities say. Fernando Gonzalez y Gonzalez, 19, was struck by a vehicle that was attempting to make a u-turn into his path on the westbound lanes of Cherry Hill Road near Park Drive around 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 3, according to the Prince George's Police Department.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Reginald Hawkins, 47, a suspect wanted in connection with a 2021 murder is now charged after assaulting two police officers at his home in Capitol Heights, according to Prince George's County Police Department. The two officers were serving an arrest warrant at 5 a.m....
D.C. police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Southeast in 2020. Noelle Wilson, 31, a former dance teacher at Taft Recreation Center and a bus aide with the Prince George's County school system working with special needs children, was found shot to death in the 2300 block of Green Street SE.
A child was seriously inured and left without their mom after both were struck by a car in Baltimore County, authorities say. Ashley Clark, 32, and her child were crossing the road when they were struck by an eastbound 2012 Ford Fusion on the 6300 block of Baltimore National Pike around 9:50 p.m., Monday, June 13 according to Baltimore County Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four men were wounded, two of them fatally, in a string of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore City late Tuesday into early Wednesday, authorities said.
The first of the four shootings happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers looking into a ShotSpotter alert found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Shields Place.
Police said the unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified.
About a half-hour later, patrol officers were called to a...
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for five suspects who were seen on video riding ATVs and were involved in a shooting on Sunday in Southeast. The shooting happened this past Sunday evening on the 2600 block of Branch Avenue SE. It was a little before 8 p.m. Police said the victim was traveling southbound in front of this location. Police also described a verbal altercation between the victim and suspects.
WASHINGTON - A 30-year-old D.C. native was fatally shot outside a shoe store in Northeast Wednesday morning. Authorities say the shooting took place in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast around 11:44 a.m. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District responded to the scene outside of Shoe City...
A man shot in a vehicle in Baltimore has died, authorities say. Officers found the adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Medics were able...
A shooting left a man dead and two others hospitalized early Monday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to a news release, officers arrived to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found three people shot, including 20-year-old Daniel James Harris, of Lanham.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Tuesday morning in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 11:19 a.m. to the rear side of the 1300 block of North Stockton Street, where they found the unidentified man shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The suspects who shot a man Monday afternoon near a shopping center in the Dale City neighborhood are still on the loose. According to Prince William County police, the victim was shot on the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza around 1:58 p.m. Upon arriving...
LAUREL, Md. (WJLA) — At least seven people were sent to the hospital Tuesday after a school bus carrying middle school kids crashed into a vehicle in Maryland, officials said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near Route 198....
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened around 8:17 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road. A second man was also shot and was transported to the hospital. No suspects or motives have been reported at this time.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are continuing to investigate a May 2022 shooting in Southeast D.C. and are looking for the suspect. Officers responded to the 700 block of Brandywine Street SE around 9 p.m. on May 3 and located 48-year-old Irving Brandon of Southeast D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound, a Metropolitan Police Department press release said.
A man was dead and his killer on the loose after a midmorning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. The victim was found with gunshot wounds on the 1300 block of North Stockton Street around 11:19 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, according to Baltimore Police. Medics were able to transport the victim...
UPDATE: The carjacking suspect has been arrested and identified. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and a robbery that were reported on Sunday. At 3:45 p.m. on June 12, an individual approached someone in the 5300-block of Nottingridge Road in White Marsh (21162) and forcefully took their keys. The victim attempted the fight back and was …
