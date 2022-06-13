'Kings of B'more' author R. Eric Thomas celebrates queer friendship

One of the first songs we hear in Neptune Frost, Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s perceptive and unusual take on a musical, is a work song. It’s during an early scene set among a group of miners who are busy harvesting the raw materials that will make the technologies of other people from other countries possible. Soon, one of those miners dies — rather, he is killed using the butt of an overseer’s gun. That’s when the mourning starts, particularly from the dead man’s brother Matalusa (played by Kaya Free). It’s also when the song starts: startled along by the pounding of drums. The drums are being played by men who are, in real life, refugees from Burundi that have been displaced by political unrest, and who in this movie render that sense of unrest into a troubled, turbulent form of music.

