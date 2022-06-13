ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibanye to restart South Africa gold operations after signing wage deal

By Reuters
 3 days ago
June 13 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater (SSWJ.J) will restart operations at its gold mines in South Africa after signing a three-year wage agreement with trade unions, the miner said in a statement on Monday.

Sibanye said the wage deal would be effective from July 1 and the restart would be phased over three months to ensure the safe resumption of gold mining operations.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, who make up the vast majority of workers at Sibanye's gold operations, have been on strike at Sibanye's gold operations since March 9.

The three-month standoff ended after Sibanye and the unions signed a wage deal brokered by South Africa's Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, a labour mediation body.

The pay deal will see general employees receive an increase of 1,000 rand ($62.37) a month in the first year of the agreement, 900 rand in the second year and 750 rand in the third. Artisans and other skilled workers will receive a 5% increase in the first year, with increases in subsequent years linked to inflation.

"We look forward to restarting our South African gold operations for the benefit of all stakeholders," Sibanye chief executive Neal Froneman said in a statement.

"We are pleased to have achieved an agreement which is in line with inflation and which will contribute significantly to the sustainability of our gold operations."

The NUM confirmed signing the wage deal in a statement issued on Sunday.

($1 = 16.0328 rand)

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Nelson Banya Editing by Helen Reid and Mark Potter

GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

DETROIT, June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM...
BUSINESS
Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Healthcare workers could walk out over pay: 'Summer of discontent' threat grows as Britain's biggest trade union warns staff could strike in move that would cripple the NHS

Britain's biggest trade union has threatened strike action that could cripple the NHS as part of a ‘summer of discontent’. Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she would ‘strongly recommend’ walkouts if, as expected, Ministers offer health service staff in England a three per cent pay increase.
LABOR ISSUES
In hottest city on Earth, mothers bear brunt of climate change

JACOBABAD, Pakistan, June 14 (Reuters) - Heavily pregnant Sonari toils under the burning sun in fields dotted with bright yellow melons in Jacobabad, which last month became the hottest city on Earth. Her 17-year-old neighbour Waderi, who gave birth a few weeks ago, is back working in temperatures that can...
ENVIRONMENT
Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
