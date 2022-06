Major League Baseball can be a tough business. Sometimes the timing seems awful. A former budding star for the New York Yankees found that out again on Friday at the Stadium. Friday night, the Yankees and the Cubs had players facing their former teams for the first time. One of those players was former Pinstripes' phenom, Clint Frazier. A day prior, Frazier told the Chicago Sun-Times, "I like it here. Certainly don’t miss some of the things over there (referring to the Yankees). And I’m really enjoying the way that this clubhouse has maneuvered. It seems like there’s a lot of guys in here that are just accepting of everyone. And it’s been really good for me."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO