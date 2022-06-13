ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

‘You need protests’: Swampy criticises plan to jail those who occupy tunnels

By Damien Gayle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYecK_0g93r9h600

Swampy, the UK’s most famous tunnel protester, has criticised plans to beef up the penalties for tunnelling protests, after Priti Patel announced those using the “guerrilla protest tactic” could face up to three years in jail.

An amendment to the recently published public order bill will create a new offence of causing serious disruption by creating and occupying tunnels, while going equipped to create protest tunnels will also be criminalised.

In addition to potential long jail terms, those convicted under the proposals could face an unlimited fine. “These measures will give our police the powers they need to crack down on this lawlessness and continue to make our streets safer,” Patel said.

The Home Office said in a statement: “The digging of makeshift tunnels is one of the most dangerous and costly tactics deployed by groups such as Just Stop Oil and protesters against levelling up projects such as HS2.

“Filled with lethal levels of carbon monoxide and dioxide, these tunnels can become death traps, not just for those inside them and members of the public, but also for those who are required to undertake rescue operations.”

Swampy, whose real name is Dan Hooper, became famous during the 1990s for taking part in a number of tunnel protests against road-building schemes – many of which were eventually abandoned.

He said: “We’ve always had protests in this country and, what with the Rwanda thing, we have to ask: are we heading towards dictatorship?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1vzB_0g93r9h600
Signs outside the site of a tunnel protest in Wendover, Buckinghamshire, in November 2021. Photograph: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

The government was failing to grasp the scale of the climate crisis, Hooper said. “You need protests, even if the protesters are saying things that aren’t always popular, you still need the protests to bring the conversation. If it wasn’t for Extinction Rebellion and other protest groups … [they] brought climate change massively back into the conversation and to the table. And that’s what protest does.”

The proposal came as anti-HS2 protesters reached their 35th day beneath the ground in Staffordshire, claiming it as one of the longest tunnel protests ever undertaken in the UK. Protesters say that bailiffs, who have been attempting to clear the tunnel network since 10 May, have put tunnellers in danger by cutting their air supply and refusing to provide safety equipment since they were cut off from fellow protesters.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

“Priti Patel has said in her statement that protesters make ‘death trap’ tunnels, which is a claim we would strongly refute,” Nancy Livingstone, a spokesperson for Bluebell Woods protection camp, said. “Our tunnels are safe and air supply consistent – it’s when HS2 don’t follow safety procedures that we become concerned. No one has ever been hurt in a tunnel eviction, either protesters or bailiffs.”

A spokesperson for HS2 told the Guardian: “The activists underground in Staffordshire would best serve their safety by ending their illegal protest immediately. Until they do, HS2 is monitoring the tunnel’s atmosphere with electronic sensors and regularly pumping in fresh air to maintain its quality. In addition, paramedics and tunnelling teams are on site 24/7 to respond to any situation. It is their professionalism that has enabled the safe conclusion of previous occupations on HS2.”

Larch Maxey, a longstanding Extinction Rebellion activist who, with Hooper, spent 30 days in a tunnel beneath Euston station last year, said stiffer penalties would not deter potential tunnellers.

Tunnel protests remained one of the most effective tactics in the activists’ playbook, according to Maxey. “What tunnels do is help people emotionally connect, because we relate to people and you see a person in a tunnel, [and] you think: ‘That is terrifying, how the hell could they put themselves in that position.’ And you straight away start to have a sense of, well, it must be serious,” he said.

• This article was amended on 14 June 2022 to include a comment from HS2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Asylum seekers are being rushed towards flights to Rwanda, without proper access to justice

Yesterday, my organisation lost its bid to have an urgent injunction put in place to prevent any flights to Rwanda carrying refugees from leaving the UK, until after a full hearing on whether the policy is lawful next month. Our case is one of two applications brought forward by coalitions of charities and activists Unfortunately, both of these applications have been rejected, which means that flights are due to take off today.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Indian authorities demolish homes of Muslim protesters after riots triggered by remarks about prophet Muhammad

Authorities in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh demolished the homes of several Muslim people over the weekend for being allegedly involved in riots that were triggered by derogatory remarks made against prophet Muhammad. Muslims across the country have taken to the streets to protest the remarks made against the prophet by former spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal of prime minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The remarks also sparked a diplomatic row between India and Muslim-majority key trade partner countries in the Middle East and Asia.Ms Sharma has been suspended from the...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Dan Hooper
The Independent

Amnesty condemns ‘excessive force’ used during Prophet Muhammad protests in India

Amnesty International has urged authorities in India to stop using excessive force while responding to protests that have swept across the country in recent days over comments against Prophet Muhammad. “The Government of India is selectively and viciously cracking down on Muslims who dare to speak up and peacefully express their dissent against the discrimination faced by them,” said Aakar Patel, chair of Amnesty International India Board.“Cracking down on protesters with excessive use of force, arbitrary detention and punitive house demolitions by Indian authorities is in complete violation of India’s commitments under international human rights law and standards.” The...
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Rwanda#Protest#The Home Office
The Guardian

Don’t be complacent, another Covid wave is coming. Here’s how we can manage it

As we move into summer, more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the words “new wave” are probably the last thing anyone wants to hear. Yet it is true that recent UK data (as well as data from Florida and other places) indicates that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, are kicking off a new wave of cases. With the pandemic no longer dominating the news in the way it once did, it’s worth taking stock of where we are and what needs to be done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Guardian

The Guardian

317K+
Followers
78K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy