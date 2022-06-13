ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

He can’t handle the truth! Did Simon Pegg really reveal Tom Cruise’s darkest secret?

By Stuart Heritage
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LQYj_0g93r3Ok00
Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

If you were online at all this weekend, you may very well have noticed an interview that Simon Pegg gave to The Times (£). It didn’t offer much new information when it comes to Pegg (he had an alcohol problem, he wants to be taken seriously, he has tattoos now). However, it did appear to reveal something new about Pegg’s frequent co-star Tom Cruise: he is compulsively unable to display contrition.

“The best thing he taught me is never to accept responsibility for a mistake,” Pegg said. “If something goes wrong and it’s his fault, he’ll flatly deny it. And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying sorry, he’ll just say: ‘Yeah,’ and wink at me … He maintains his authority by never being to blame for anything.”

This in itself is interesting. For decades now, Cruise has managed to maintain an aura of mystique, and this has helped him to become the perfect movie star. Nobody really knows anything about him, and this allows us to project all our hopes and aspirations on to him. In fact, the one time his career took a significant dive happened to be the moment where he slipped and let the world in a little too much. His courtship of Katie Holmes was slightly too public. He used interviews as a platform to preach Scientology values. He started jumping on settees on the television. It was all a little unsightly, and it affected his star power.

You’ll notice that Cruise’s recent career upswing has coincided with him shutting the gates again. Interviews with him are rare, and he’d never deign to express a strong opinion about anything in public. And this is why Pegg’s interview went viral. He gave us a peek behind Tom Cruise’s curtain, and in the process appeared to reveal a genuinely horrible personality trait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IiHUO_0g93r3Ok00
‘Yeah, about what I said’ … Pegg and Cruise in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Photograph: PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

Not taking responsibility for a mistake is a bully trait. It’s what Apprentice candidates do. It’s what Donald Trump does. Owning up to something that’s your fault is human, and it’s hard to trust anyone who finds themselves unable to do it. It is, in short, not a good look for Tom Cruise.

And this might explain what happened next. A few hours after the interview was published, Pegg posted a short video to the internet. “I’m currently trending on Twitter for something I said in the Times interview about Tom Cruise never accepting responsibility for his mistakes, like it isn’t just a fucking running joke that we have,” he said, before growling. “Stop being so fucking literal.”

Now, as far as I can see, one of three things happened here. Let’s break it down.

1. Simon Pegg really was joking in the interview. This is entirely feasible. Perhaps he really does have a running joke where he chides Tom Cruise about his refusal to cop to mistakes. The pair have worked together on several movies now, and may well have developed the sort of rapport where Tom Cruise doesn’t immediately obliterate Simon Pegg’s career and personal life for talking back. However, nowhere in the interview does Pegg even come close to alluding to the fact that this is a joke.

2. His tone didn’t translate. Again, this is entirely feasible. Since the dawn of time interviewees have come to realise that sometimes things that seem fun and lighthearted in person can often come across as uncomfortably blunt in print. Perhaps, for all we know, Pegg spent the interview giggling and winking and saying outlandish things about his friend only to see that, once written down, it looked like a serious evaluation of all of Cruise’s biggest flaws.

3. Simon Pegg got a call. I’m not saying that Tom Cruise’s big red telephone went off as soon as the interview was published and, apoplectic with rage, called Pegg and chewed him out for half an hour about the incalculable brand damage his loose lips caused, which then forced Pegg to issue an awkward response online. And I’m not saying that “Stop being so fucking literal” is as lame an excuse as “I was taken out of context” or “My account was hacked”. But I will say this. If this is what actually happened, and Simon Pegg really did screw up by revealing too much about Tom Cruise, then that response video is an absolute masterclass in not taking responsibility for a mistake. He has taught you well. Bravo.

Comments / 5

freddi
2d ago

No, Simon was not joking. If you ever watched Tom in an interview, you can observe that he is tightly wound and becomes aggressive if he feels he is not in control. Interesting that Scientology is in control of him.

Reply
10
"Truth be Told"
2d ago

Cruise has a Cult infested brain. He has no significant value as a decent human being.

Reply
10
Scott Stoner
2d ago

remember people. he's an ( actor) this is what he does on and off screen. sociopath

Reply
6
Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Katie Holmes
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
MOVIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Marilyn Monroe Dress Designer Bob Mackie Calls Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look a ‘Big Mistake’

The debate regarding Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala look continues. Bob Mackie, who sketched Marilyn Monroe’s infamous “Happy Birthday” dress, has made it clear he isn’t happy the Kardashians star borrowed the gown for the fundraiser earlier this month. “I thought it was a big mistake,” the designer told Entertainment Weekly. “[Marilyn] was a goddess. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

317K+
Followers
78K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy