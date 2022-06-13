Severe storms, potentially record-setting heat expected this week
WKRC
2 days ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After multiple tornadoes touched down across the area last week, including Sardinia and Tipp City, there could be another round of severe storms this week and also record-setting high temperatures. A few showers and downpours enter the Tri-State on...
Hundreds of businesses and residents across southwest Ohio are without power after a storm swept through the region late Monday afternoon and early evening. Phill Adams, development director at Jungle Jim’s International Market, said they don’t know how long their Fairfield store will be closed, but added its inventory “is in good shape right now.”
HAMILTON, Ohio — Strong storm-downed trees and power lines can be seen across Hamilton. "I just heard a loud boom, and it sounded like a transformer that was blown and I had no idea that a tree had fallen in our front yard," said Michelle Sebastian. Sebastian walked out...
High heat and humidity make things very uncomfortable for the next two days. Record highs for Tuesday are 94 degrees in Columbus and Dayton, and 95 degrees in Cincinnati. We could either tie or break these records. Cooler air will keep highs down into the 80s in northeast Ohio. Records...
Effective: 2022-06-12 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Miami The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Champaign County in west central Ohio Northwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northeastern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Paris, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Urbana, New Carlisle, St. Paris, Christiansburg, North Hampton, Fletcher, Tremont City, Casstown, Thackery, Westville, Haven View, Millerstown, Terre Haute, Lawrenceville, Dialton and Buck Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIMA — Winds up to 75 mph from a storm Monday night threw tree limbs to the ground and knocked power out throughout the region. Losing electricity on a day with record-breaking just adding to the region’s discomfort. Temperatures hit 95 degrees in Lima on Tuesday, setting a new record high, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures won’t be much better Wednesday, with a predicted high of 96 degrees.
Storms packing significant winds and rains rolled through the city of Bellefontaine during the early hours of Tuesday morning, causing moderate and widespread damage. The city is aware of numerous limbs and debris down throughout the area. The Bellefontaine Police Department began receiving reports of damage around midnight, and crews from various city departments responded at that time to begin clearing streets.
Effective: 2022-06-13 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY PREBLE WARREN
Severe thunderstorms raked across Ohio Wednesday afternoon and evening, producing at least two confirmed tornadoes and likely more. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes so far. One hit the West Milton and Tipp City areas in Miami County. Video shows a tornado damaging buildings, including a Meijer distribution...
STUNNING video shows the moment a tornado touched down in a small county, leaving a path of destruction behind and thousands of homes without power. A series of twisters touched down across southern and central Ohio on Wednesday evening, as residents braced for more severe weather, including flash flooding, to start the weekend.
Springfield Summer Arts Festival goers may endure temperatures in the upper 90s with the heat index even higher for this week’s Broadway in the Park production of the musical “Pippin” at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. While the hot weather will be a test for some audience...
CINCINNATI — The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms. In Greater Cincinnati, an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County near Sardinia. Throughout the county, the wind whipped down large trees in the rural part of our area and scattered debris everywhere.
TIPP CITY, Ohio - Bayley Nandety thought it was all over when a tornado hit the building he had just walked out of. The tornado touched down northwest of Dayton, Ohio, in Miami County Wednesday evening before moving into Tipp City. Nandety and his coworker Rae’qwan Scott had just finished...
Jungle Jim’s International Market has reopened today after being without power since Monday evening following a storm that knocked out power to thousands in southwest Ohio. Phill Adams, development director at Jungle Jim’s, said the power was restored Tuesday night and staff is in “restock mode” leading up to the store’s noon re-opening.
Effective: 2022-06-15 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Search the internet or contact your county Emergency Management Agency to see where cooling stations may be open in your area. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CINCINNATI — Sally Thelen with Duke Energy joined WLWT News 5 TODAY Tuesday morning to provide an update on the company's power restoration efforts following Monday night's storms. As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Duke reported over 24,000 customers were still without power. "I can tell you most of the...
At least one tornado threatened communities in central Ohio, with storms leaving thousands without power on Thursday morning. Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 7,751 customers without power. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington said the agency planned on conducting damage surveys in the coming days, after the office received...
