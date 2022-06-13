ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Photos – Travis Barker + Kourtney Kardashian Had a Gothic ‘Romeo + Juliet’ Bachelor Party

By Todd Fooks
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prior their lavish coastal Italian wedding, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker apparently had a dark and gothic-styled bachelor party in the desert. Kourtney back-tracked and shared a slew of media Thursday (June 10) to her Instagram of the candle-laden bash. Posted from Palm Springs, CA. Kourtney titled it "Romeo and...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
dailyphew.com

This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gothic#Italian
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Lack of Invitation to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Rob Kardashian wasn't the only one missing at his sister Kourtney's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. The two exchanged vows after getting their marriage license at a Santa Barbra courthouse with just Barker's father and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Days later, the entire family, sans Rob, flew to Italy for a three-day extravaganza of festivities. Rob, who has been relatively absent from the show since at least 2016, reportedly didn't attend because of his disdain for the paparazzi. He will more than likely attend another celebration the newly married couple plan to hold in California, a larger one for their family and friends. But also noticeably absent was Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kourtney's momager Kris Jenner for 25 years. Jenner walked her previous stepchildren, including Kim and Khloe, down the aisle at their weddings. But she was reportedly snubbed for Kourtney's occasion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Wear Matching Grey Shirts In LA After Kourtney’s Italy Wedding

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back in California following Kourtney Kardashian‘s lavish wedding in Italy. The couple were spotted in West Hollywood on Tuesday (May 24), rocking matching outfits way more casual compared to what they wore abroad. The Kardashians star, 26, and the NBA player, 25, sported matching grey shirts, dark pants, and sunglasses. They walked side-by-side towards a business building, possibly where Kendall had some model duties to attend to.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy