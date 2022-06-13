Watch now: Megan Boswell to have a motion to continue hearing

June 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “The Washington County Board of Medical Examiners has no jurisdiction over any part of Carter and Sullivan Counties, and the following of the assertion is apparent to all. Johnson City is distant from the extremes of the county bordering on Sullivan and Greene from fifteen to twenty miles while Jonesboro is at least seven miles nearer those limits. Johnson City is about five miles from the line of Sullivan County, which has a board of its own, and about three miles from the line of Carter County which also has a board.”

