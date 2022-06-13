ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Watch now: Megan Boswell to have a motion to continue hearing

By STAFF
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Boswell will have a motion to continue hearing on...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

WJHL

Judge pushes Megan Boswell’s trial back to Feb. 6, 2023

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County judge on Monday pushed back the trial for a woman accused of killing her toddler and lying to investigators. Megan Boswell appeared in Sullivan County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m., where her legal counsel, Brad Sproles, requested that the trial get pushed back to February as fingerprints […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Who’s who in the Summer Wells case?

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn (WJHL)- It’s been one year since Summer Wells was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. No one has been charged in the disappearance of the now 6-year-old little girl. There haven’t been any leads and no tangible evidence on her whereabouts since she was reported missing […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gov. Lee appoints Carter County Mayor Woodby to state planning advisory committee

ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby to serve on the Local Government Advisory Committee. “In the thorough, aggressive search for candidates, your individual characteristics and professional qualifications were exceptional among the number of nominees who expressed interest,” Gov. Lee said in his letter of appointment to Mayor Woodby. “I consider it very important to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions are filled with the most dedicated and qualified citizens. I believe that your participation is certain to leave a positive impact on this board and the work it does.”
CARTER COUNTY, TN
County
Sullivan County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Sullivan County, TN
Government
WSET

TBI holds news conference regarding missing Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday morning regarding missing Summer Wells. Wednesday marks one year since Wells was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County. TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Wanted Hawkins County woman in custody

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman wanted for multiple non-violent felonies in Hawkins County is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office. Hawkins County authorities requested the public’s help to find Misty Michelle Sabins, 41, on Sunday but did not disclose details surrounding the warrants for her arrest. Police made the announcement of her […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County lawmakers praise new school funding plan

Washington County’s delegation to the state House of Representatives told a meeting of area Republicans on Monday that a recently passed formula for funding public schools is a major step in addressing educational needs in Tennessee. The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act will replace the state’s 30-year-old Basic...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County to host Go Tell Crusade in August

SURGOINSVILLE — More than 350 people gathered at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville on May 23 for the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade kickoff banquet. The event sets the stage for the four-day “countywide” evangelistic event to be held in Hawkins County and surrounding communities in late August.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Attorneys meet before Megan Boswell motions hearing Monday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the trial for the woman charged with murdering her 15-month-old daughter draws nearer, the cogs of the legal system continue to click. Megan Boswell’s defense attorney Thursday met with the district attorney as well as the judge in the case to discuss the agenda for her court appearance on Monday. […]
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 16

June 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “The Washington County Board of Medical Examiners has no jurisdiction over any part of Carter and Sullivan Counties, and the following of the assertion is apparent to all. Johnson City is distant from the extremes of the county bordering on Sullivan and Greene from fifteen to twenty miles while Jonesboro is at least seven miles nearer those limits. Johnson City is about five miles from the line of Sullivan County, which has a board of its own, and about three miles from the line of Carter County which also has a board.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Chief: Jonesborough suicide linked to fatal Greeneville shooting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a suicide that took place outside of the justice center in Jonesborough is linked to an earlier fatal shooting in Greeneville. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one person committed suicide Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the George Jaynes Justice Center. The justice center was briefly […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. authorities searching for roaming pig’s owner

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pig remains on the loose in Carter County, and deputies reached out to the public on Sunday for help locating the lost swine’s owner. Authorities stated in a Facebook post they found a pig wandering on Judge Ben Allen Road and have had no success finding the owner. The […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Who you gonna call?

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. “Jesus answered, 'I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'" — John 14:6 (NIV)
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Whitesburg doctor named to Cannabis Advisory Committee

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitesburg doctor was one of 17 initial members named to the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee by Governor Andy Beshear. Dr. Jonathan Hatton will serve on the committee to help advise Beshear on providing access to medical cannabis for Kentuckians suffering from chronic pain and other medical conditions.
WHITESBURG, KY
UPI News

Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee

June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they are trying to find the owner of a 300-pound mystery pig spotted wandering loose and damaging property. The Carter County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the sow has been wandering for days in the Judge Ben Allen Road area, and no owners have yet come forward to claim the 300-pound animal.
TENNESSEE STATE

