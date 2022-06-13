ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell School Board to receive update on new high school

By Mitchell Now
mitchellnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mitchell School Board will receive an update on plans for the new high school at today’s meeting. Architect Robin Miller with...

mitchellnow.com

mitchellnow.com

Plans unveiled for new Mitchell High School

Initial plans for a new high school in Mitchell were unveiled at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting with the price tag higher than anticipated. The school would cost $62 million. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves says that is over budget by about $20 million. The district has $42 million to spend on the school through savings and federal COVID-19 dollars. Mark Puetz of Puetz Design Build, which is the construction manager for the project, says the costs of projects across the board have increased by around 20-25 percent since November, and they have tried to account for that. Robin Miller with Omaha-based architecture firm Schemmer, says there are several features that can be delayed to bring the initial cost down, including a plaza, practice fields, and an auxiliary gymnasium.
MITCHELL, SD
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic Institute to build new South Dakota clinic

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Orthopedic Institute is building a new clinic in Mitchell, S.D., the practice said June 13. The office will be a move for the current Mitchell office, according to a news release. It's one of Orthopedic Institute's 15 satellite locations across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.
newscenter1.tv

Daughter of fallen soldier from Tabor receives vehicle

TABOR, S.D.- US Bank and Freedom Alliance recently awarded three Gold Star families with vehicles at the end of May in their Driven to Serve initiative. Keely Schild, a South Dakota State University graduate from Tabor, was the recipient of one of the vehicles during the ceremony at the US Bank Stadium.
TABOR, SD
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
ktwb.com

Escaped Yankton inmate surrenders in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An escaped South Dakota prison inmate turns himself into the Minnehaha County Jail. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Randall Heffner surrendered Wednesday. The Department of Corrections placed Heffner on escape status when he left his work-release job site in Yankton on June...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

2023 budget review on Davison County Commission agenda

The following is the agenda for the Commissioner meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in the Davison County Commissioner’s Room in the North Offices Building, 1420 North Main Street. Special accommodations for handicapped persons may be made by contacting the Davison County Auditor’s Office at 995-8608.
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Groundbreaking held for Orthopedic Institute on Tuesday

A groundbreaking was held this morning for Orthopedic Institute, which is building a new clinic in the location of the former Hardee’s building on South Burr Street in Mitchell. Five physicians will serve the Mitchell location, which is scheduled to open early next year. The former Hardee’s building, which was torn down this week, was built in 1978. It has been vacant for about ten years after Pirogue’s Catering moved out of it.
MITCHELL, SD
wnax.com

SD Prison Walk Away Turns Himself In

A state prison inmate who was placed on escape status earlier this month is back in custody. The State Department of Corrections says inmate Randall Heffner turned himself in to the Minnehaha County Jail today. Heffner was placed on escape status when he left his work release jobsite in Yankton June 3 without authorization and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Robin
wnax.com

Names Released in Charles Mix County Fatal Crash

A Lake Andes, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Mustang Seeds hires sales administrative assistant

Mustang Seeds in Madison announced the hiring of Kathryn Haeska as a sales administrative assistant. Haeska has previous experience in the seed industry working in seed germination evaluation and research. She was responsible for data collection and analysis which will be valuable for her new position at Mustang Seeds. Her...
MADISON, SD
hubcityradio.com

Top two finishers in District 19 House race comments on their wins

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria finished first with thirty percent of the vote in the five-way District 19 House Republican primary this week. She says she can relate to the people in the district. Bahmuller ran two years ago in then District 21. She says this was much different.
YANKTON, SD
mitchellnow.com

Lake Andes woman identified as fatality in Thursday night crash near Pickstown

PICKSTOWN, S.D. – A Lake Andes woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 just after 10:30 PM when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
PICKSTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

dakotanewsnow.com

PICKSTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injures after a crash northwest of Yankton. The Yankton Fire Department says it happened in the area of 306th Street and 437th Avenue. Both cars ended up in the ditch and received heavy damage. Officials say...
YANKTON, SD
mitchellnow.com

Cavour man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor

A Cavour man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison. 40-year old David Farrell was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty in March. The conviction stemmed from incidents in April of 2021 when Farrell knowingly used his cell phone to persuade and entice a 15- year-old female to meet with him at a hotel in Sioux Falls for the purpose of having sexual activity. Unknown to him, and before the criminal conduct occurred, an undercover law enforcement officer assumed the identity of the 15-year-old female online. Farrell was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
CAVOUR, SD
mitchellnow.com

Cecil L. Demeke, 88, Wessington Springs

Cecil passed away Sunday morning, June 12, at the Avera Weskota Memorial Medical Center in Wessington Springs. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 16 at 10:30 AM at the Foothills Bible Fellowship Church in Wessington Springs. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be...
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Strong winds but no tornadoes confirmed in early morning storms; temps to spike today

Severe storms tore through our region late Sunday night and into this morning, prompting tornado warnings to be issued including here in Davison County. National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Dux says no tornadoes have been confirmed as of this morning, but that could change as daylight comes. He says there were no reports of damage despite winds of 60-70 MPH from Gregory to Brookings. He says there was also minimal hail.
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pit bulls at large after Freeman dog attack

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-four-year-old Dawson Schild of Freeman is facing charges after four dogs, which are still unaccounted for, attacked a 55-year-old woman Monday morning. Officer Jay Slevin with the Freeman Police Department responded to a call of four dogs in a yard at 6:25 a.m. on Monday,...
FREEMAN, SD

