Portsmouth, OH

4-year-old killed in Portsmouth shooting

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a child dead late Sunday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street on the report of shots fired. A second call stated that someone at the residence had been shot, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 4-year-old Zsailynn Amari Conley suffering from gunshot wounds. The child was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101 or the detective division at 740-354-1600

