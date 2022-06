“Do animals find us cute? That’s my question of the night.”Julian Casablancas smiles clownishly at the crowd. It’s late on a Friday night on weekend two of Barcelona’s Primavera Sound music festival, and the singer from The Strokes has come onstage sporting a wonky mullet, a camo jerkin, and a goofy, silly mood. This is obviously a band synonymous with early Noughties indie cool, but with a frontman currently resembling a Margate-breakfast-era Pete Doherty, it feels like deadnaming to call them The Strokes. Until, that is, they break into opener “Bad Decisions”, and remind everyone in the crowd that not...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO