On March 16, the back-after-a-two-year-hiatus James Beard Awards announced the 2022 chef and restaurant finalists — and Colorado talent nabbed all five of the nominations in the Best Chef, Mountain category (which also includes Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming). The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Chicago on June 13. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. MDT and can be livestreamed on the James Beard Foundation’s Twitter page.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO