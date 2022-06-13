Watch now: Megan Boswell to have a motion to continue hearing

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken. It will be held at Warriors’ Path riding stables in Kingsport at 6 p.m. If the event is rained out, it will move to Shelter 2 at Borden Park in Kingsport. The second is a candlelight vigil taking place at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in Rogersville at 8 p.m. Another prayer vigil will take place at Warriors’ Path State Park in Shelter 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

