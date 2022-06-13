ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Watch now: Megan Boswell to have a motion to continue hearing

By STAFF
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Boswell will have a motion to continue hearing on...

WJHL

Who’s who in the Summer Wells case?

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn (WJHL)- It’s been one year since Summer Wells was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. No one has been charged in the disappearance of the now 6-year-old little girl. There haven’t been any leads and no tangible evidence on her whereabouts since she was reported missing […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Judge pushes Megan Boswell’s trial back to Feb. 6, 2023

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County judge on Monday pushed back the trial for a woman accused of killing her toddler and lying to investigators. Megan Boswell appeared in Sullivan County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m., where her legal counsel, Brad Sproles, requested that the trial get pushed back to February as fingerprints […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
County
Sullivan County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Sullivan County, TN
Government
WSET

TBI holds news conference regarding missing Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday morning regarding missing Summer Wells. Wednesday marks one year since Wells was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County. TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Wanted Hawkins County woman in custody

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman wanted for multiple non-violent felonies in Hawkins County is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office. Hawkins County authorities requested the public’s help to find Misty Michelle Sabins, 41, on Sunday but did not disclose details surrounding the warrants for her arrest. Police made the announcement of her […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. authorities searching for roaming pig’s owner

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pig remains on the loose in Carter County, and deputies reached out to the public on Sunday for help locating the lost swine’s owner. Authorities stated in a Facebook post they found a pig wandering on Judge Ben Allen Road and have had no success finding the owner. The […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells' disappearance

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken. It will be held at Warriors’ Path riding stables in Kingsport at 6 p.m. If the event is rained out, it will move to Shelter 2 at Borden Park in Kingsport. The second is a candlelight vigil taking place at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in Rogersville at 8 p.m. Another prayer vigil will take place at Warriors’ Path State Park in Shelter 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County to host Go Tell Crusade in August

SURGOINSVILLE — More than 350 people gathered at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville on May 23 for the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade kickoff banquet. The event sets the stage for the four-day “countywide” evangelistic event to be held in Hawkins County and surrounding communities in late August.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Attorneys meet before Megan Boswell motions hearing Monday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the trial for the woman charged with murdering her 15-month-old daughter draws nearer, the cogs of the legal system continue to click. Megan Boswell’s defense attorney Thursday met with the district attorney as well as the judge in the case to discuss the agenda for her court appearance on Monday. […]
993thex.com

Summer Wells, Missing For A Year Wednesday

Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells went missing and an Amber Alert remains in effect as private investigators are now taking part in the search for the little girl last seen near her home in a remote area of Hawkins County. Hawkins County Authorities continue their search for any clues that may lead investigators to Wells. Private investigators are now joining in the search that has lead authorities on numerous searches of the land around where Summer was last seen on June 15.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Interviews for new Wise County school superintendent start in a week

WISE — The Wise County School Board honored three retirees Tuesday, including Superintendent Greg Mullins, before announcing plans to interview candidates to replace him. Mullins, School Board clerk Judy Durham and St. Paul Elementary School cafeteria manager Teresa Turner all received recognition for their retirement at the end of June.
supertalk929.com

Bristol, Virginia Agrees to Close Plagued Landfill After Injunction Filed

Bristol, Virginia is agreeing to terms demanded by the City of Bristol, Tennessee that will result in the closure of the foul smelling Bristol, Virginia landfill. A preliminary injunction order was filed Tuesday morning and will provide a clear set of actions and enforceable timeline to address the issues at the landfill. In a statement released Tuesday by Bristol, Tennessee, officials says the lawsuit against its sister city remains open and the city will closely monitor Bristol, Virginia’s compliance with the order.
BRISTOL, VA

