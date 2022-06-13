Watch now: Megan Boswell to have a motion to continue hearing

Bristol, Virginia is agreeing to terms demanded by the City of Bristol, Tennessee that will result in the closure of the foul smelling Bristol, Virginia landfill. A preliminary injunction order was filed Tuesday morning and will provide a clear set of actions and enforceable timeline to address the issues at the landfill. In a statement released Tuesday by Bristol, Tennessee, officials says the lawsuit against its sister city remains open and the city will closely monitor Bristol, Virginia’s compliance with the order.
