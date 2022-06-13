ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Opening of new wrap-around movie theater at MOA delayed until July

A new movie theater featuring wrap-around screens at Mall of America is now scheduled to open next month due to a "construction delay."

B&B Theaters at MOA will show movies in 270 degrees with screens on the sides of the theater expanding into the back using ScreenX technology.

The concept will be the world's first multi-projection immersive cinematic platform, according to B&B Theaters.

While B&B Theaters initially stated that the theater could open as soon as Memorial Day weekend with a ribbon cutting event on June 15, the opening has been delayed until July 13, according to a Friday announcement.

“The construction delay of our ScreenX auditorium is disappointing as we had hoped for opening Memorial Day weekend,” Mark Hassing, B&B Theaters’ marketing and events manager, said in a statement.

“However, pleased that we are back on track for the upcoming blockbuster summer movies.”

A rescheduled ribbon cutting ceremony is set for July 13 with the Bloomington and Edina chambers of commerce. Another ceremony with the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce will take place on Aug. 17.

