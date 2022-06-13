ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Leipzig look to price Manchester United out of deal for Christopher Nkunku

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
 2 days ago

RB Leipzig have set a price of £100m for Christopher Nkunku , with the 24-year-old preferring to stay this summer, potentially frustrating a series of clubs but also setting up one of the sagas of 2023.

Manchester United , Liverpool , Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have all looked into signing the player, who this season had a break-out campaign playing as a striker.

Liverpool's interest is expected to end for the time being after the purchase of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, but United's failure to sign the Uruguayan had seen the club hierarchy consider a more solid approach for Nkunku.

Leipzig have set a high price for the player and convinced him another season in the Bundesliga is better for his career, with the French international now expected to sign an extension complete with a release clause.

While Arsenal and PSG would be willing to go to £100m, United are unlikely to do so this summer. Their budget is for around £120m before sales, and one reason put forward for the failure to sign Nunez was that they refused to budge from a valuation that was £20m less than Benfica's. Nunez eventually went to Liverpool for £85m, with £64m paid up front.

The feeling is that Erik ten Hag sees midfield as a higher priority, so the major purchase is hoped to be Frenkie de Jong. There remains a difference between United's valuation and that of Barcelona, too, but the situation is leveraged towards Old Trafford by the Camp Nou club's need to sell to balance their budget.

United have also investigated a deal for another of Ten Hag’s former players at Ajax, Antony, who would offer balance as a left-footed winger.

SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford claims Erik ten Hag will quickly change Manchester United's identity and the new manager's changes will be 'obvious to see' as the club seeks to bounce back from a dismal season

Marcus Rashford has claimed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will immediately change the club's identity and the Dutchman's imprint on his new side will be 'obvious' to see. Ten Hag is set to embark on a significant rebuild at Old Trafford after United endured a dismal season last term,...
Person
Christopher Nkunku
Yardbarker

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Newly promoted Bournemouth are now reportedly said to be interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson according to a new report. Bournemouth achieved promotion back to the Premier League via the automatic promotion place from the EFL Championship last season. The ‘Cherries’ finished second to Fulham and will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Barcelona#Rb Leipzig#Arsenal#Paris Saint Germain#Uruguayan#French#Old Trafford#Camp Nou
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Interested In Porto Midfielder Vitinha

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Porto midfielder Vitinha as reports from Portugal suggest that the player could leave the club as soon as possible. United are looking to add depth and quality to their midfield and have prioritised the signing of Frenkie De Jong in accordance with Erik Ten Hag’s desires.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Phillips, De Jong, Richarlison, Nkunku, Botman, Leno, Heaton, Choudhury

Manchester City will push to sign a midfielder, with Leeds United and England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, the preferred target. (Times, subscription required) Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but will not pay over the odds with the Spanish club wanting 100m euros (£85.7m). (Manchester Evening News)
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City start Premier League title defence at West Ham

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin the defence of their title at West Ham in the final match of the opening weekend’s fixtures.Pep Guardiola’s side will start their bid for a fifth championship in six seasons at the London Stadium at 4.30pm on Sunday August 7, after all their rivals have begun their campaigns.Main rivals Liverpool go to Fulham in the Saturday lunchtime match, which pitches the Reds’ new signing Fabio Carvalho against his old club first up.Old Trafford gets to see new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag first as the Dutchman opens his maiden season in England...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

Manchester United are now said to be expected to report themselves to Ajax to approach the Dutch side to sign winger Antony, according to a new report. United are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with Antony understood to be a priority target for Erik Ten Hag as the manager sees him as a promising talent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is England vs Belgium on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 warm-up

England begin their final preparations for Euro 2022 with a warm-up friendly against Belgium tonight. The Lionesses are unbeaten in 11 matches under Sarina Wiegman and will head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on home soil. Wiegman confirmed her squad for the tournament yesterday, with Steph Houghton missing out due to the Achilles injury that limited her to just four starts in the WSL this season.Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem were also cut from the provisional squad.Here is everything you need to know:What time does...
SOCCER
The Independent

Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for

Football fans up and down the country will be poring over the Premier League fixture schedule after it was announced on Thursday morning.While clubs will all play each other twice over the course of the season, the ordering of the matches can have a significant impact on their fortunes.An easy or difficult run at a key stage can create or disrupt momentum, particularly given the additional fixture congestion created by the 2022 World Cup in November and December.To help unravel this season’s fixtures, we have analysed the entire 2022-23 Premier League schedule using an aggregation of leading bookmakers’ odds and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Paul Pogba makes decision on possible Juventus reunion after Manchester United exit

Paul Pogba has been in contact with Juventus for a possible reunion after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Per Sky Sports, he’s reportedly still open about potentially joining PSG, but Pogba’s representatives are finalizing a four-year deal for the player in Turin. Pogba and United confirmed he’d be leaving Old Trafford in early […] The post Paul Pogba makes decision on possible Juventus reunion after Manchester United exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hoping heavy Hungary defeat spurs England on in Qatar

Gareth Southgate is confident England’s humiliation at the hands of Hungary will help fuel their winter World Cup charge rather than leave damaging scars.The afterglow from last summer’s unforgettable run to the Euro 2020 final has well and truly gone, with fans turning on the Three Lions boss and his players just five months out from Qatar.“You don’t know what you’re doing” echoed around Molineux as Hungary inflicted a 4-0 loss on Tuesday evening – England’s biggest home defeat since 1928.Southgate is in the eye of the storm after the “most difficult night” of his near six years in charge,...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

