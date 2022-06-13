Body found on fire in Ealing park

A body has been found on fire in a west London park, Metropolitan police have said.

Police were called to Belvue Park, Northolt , just after 4.30am this morning following calls from the public.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify the body, who is believed to be male, and inform their family, they said.

The death is currently being described as “unexplained” and no arrests have been made.

London Fire Brigade said they were called at 4.19am and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.56am.

One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene.

The incident is being investigatd by both the Met Polce and the fire brigade.

A cordon remains in place at the scene.

A similar incident occured at the start of the month when a man was found on fire in east London.

Officers were called by the London Fire Brigade to the area of Central Park, East Ham, at about 2.20am on Thursday to reports of a man injured.

Officers and paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is currently no suggestion the two deaths are linked.

Witnesses to the incident in Northolt have been urged to come forward.

Call 101 or @CommsCSLondon anonymously on 0800555111 with information.