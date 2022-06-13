Father paralysed in Manchester Arena bombing summits Mount Kilimanjaro in wheelchair

A man seriously injured in the Manchester Arena bombing has reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in a wheelchair.

Martin Hibbert from Chorley, Lancashire , was left paralysed from the waist down as a result of the 2017 blast.

He climbed Africa's highest mountain after promising to scatter some of his mother's ashes from the top, also raising money for charity.

Surrounded by expert guides as well as close friends and a medical support team, Hibbert reached the summit after preparing for the climb for more than two years.

