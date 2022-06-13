ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, woman wounded by stray bullets leaving Queens hookah lounge

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens hookah lounge early Monday, missing his target but wounding a young couple, police said.

Shots rang out outside Xscape on Liberty Ave. near 127th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:10 a.m., cops said.

A 23-year-old man hit in the right arm and a 22-year-old woman struck in the left leg were taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The gunman got away, possibly in a white sedan.

Police recovered about a dozen 9-mm. shell casings, but said it wasn’t yet clear whom the gunman was aiming for or what sparked the shooting.

IN THIS ARTICLE
