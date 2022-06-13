Man, woman wounded by stray bullets leaving Queens hookah lounge

Sunshine over Oakland County on Monday, June 13, ahead of expected evening storms and two days before temperatures will flirt with triple digits. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens hookah lounge early Monday, missing his target but wounding a young couple, police said.

Shots rang out outside Xscape on Liberty Ave. near 127th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:10 a.m., cops said.

A 23-year-old man hit in the right arm and a 22-year-old woman struck in the left leg were taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The gunman got away, possibly in a white sedan.

Police recovered about a dozen 9-mm. shell casings, but said it wasn’t yet clear whom the gunman was aiming for or what sparked the shooting.