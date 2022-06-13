ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Virginia Beach man dies, mother injured in I-64 crash in Hampton

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

A man died Saturday when he and his mother were rear-ended while driving on a highway in Hampton.

At approximately 5:49 p.m., Tracy Michelle Sargent was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion eastbound on Interstate 64, west of Route 278, in the left lane when she slowed to a stop in response to traffic congestion, according to Virginia State Police.

When she came to a stop, 45-year-old Charlie Parker, Jr., driving a 2011 Mercedes SUV, struck Sargent’s vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” police said, which pushed the Ford Fusion into other vehicles stuck in traffic.

Sargent’s son, Corey Jacob Sargent, 25, of Virginia Beach, who was in her front passenger seat, died at the scene.

Tracy Sargent was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment. Parker did not sustain any injuries, according to state police.

A spokesperson for the state police did not immediately respond to a request for an update on Sargent’s condition Monday.

Charges are pending in the incident.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point Road shooting

Police have released photos of who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting. Read more: https://bit.ly/3b40CD7. Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point …. One-on-one with Washington Commanders Quarterback …. HRT holds public workshop on light rail expansion. Hampton Roads schools update student athlete cardiac …. Taylor...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Firefighter falls through crawlspace during house fire in Chesapeake

The firefighter was medically evaluated at the scene and cleared to return to duty. Read more: https://bit.ly/39qkSOF. Firefighter falls through crawlspace during house …. One-on-one with Washington Commanders Quarterback …. HRT holds public workshop on light rail expansion. Hampton Roads schools update student athlete cardiac …. Taylor Heinicke gearing up...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
Hampton, VA
Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Cars
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
Hampton, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Parker
WAVY News 10

Unsolved: Newport News fatal shooting preview

WAVY News 10's Tom Schaad reports. Firefighter falls through crawlspace during house …. Chesapeake opening drop-off recycling sites July …. Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point …. Prosecutors seek contempt charge for Vets for Trump …. Group retained by Norfolk to help develop violence …. Portsmouth City Council...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#I 64#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Accident#Ford Fusion#Mercedes#Tribune Content Agency
13News Now

Multiple cars of cruise passengers vandalized in Norfolk parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. — Four passengers on a recent cruise out of Norfolk have reported their cars were vandalized in a city-run parking lot while they were on their trip. A woman (who wanted to remain anonymous) was one of at least two people who reported this incident to 13News Now. She says she saw posts on Facebook about damaged cars at the Cedar Grove parking lot, where she paid $90 to park for the week while on the cruise ship.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy