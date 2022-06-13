ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Archie Battersbee: judge rules 12-year-old is ‘brain-stem dead’

By Matthew Weaver and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pul2j_0g93o3w100
Archie Battersbee Photograph: Hollie Dance/PA

A judge has ruled that a 12-year-old boy with catastrophic brain damage is dead and that his treatment can stop.

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since an accident at his home on 7 April, when he was discovered with a ligature over his head.

On Monday Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, sitting in the family division of the high court, backed doctors at the Royal London hospital in east London who concluded that Archie was “brain-stem dead” and should no longer be kept alive. She said doctors could lawfully stop treating him.

Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, from Southend, Essex, said she was devastated by the ruling and the family planned to appeal.

In a written ruling, the judge said: “I find that Archie died at noon on 31 May 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day. I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established.

“I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London hospital to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee; to extubate Archie Battersbee; to cease the administration of medication to Archie Battersbee and not to attempt any cardio or pulmonary resuscitation on Archie Battersbee when cardiac output ceases or respiratory effort ceases. The steps I have set out above are lawful.”

She continued: “If Archie remains on mechanical ventilation, the likely outcome for him is sudden death and the prospects of recovery are nil. He has no pleasure in life and his brain damage is irrecoverable. His position is not going to improve.”

Dance said she was “devastated and extremely disappointed” by the ruling. She said: “We intend to appeal and will not give up on Archie.”

She added: “I feel sickened that the hospital and the judge have failed to take the wishes of the family into consideration. I do not believe Archie has been given enough time.

“His heart is still beating, he has gripped my hand, and as his mother I know he is still in there. Until it’s God’s way, I won’t accept he should go. I know of miracles when people have come back from being brain dead. This case raises the significant moral, legal and medical questions as to when a person is dead. What does this ruling today tell us about where our society is at?”

Archie’s family were supported by the Christian Legal Centre campaign group.

Comments / 243

Madeline
2d ago

As a mother I understand this mother's grief. As a nurse I understand that denial is part of the grieving process. As a professional I understand that his brain stem damage is irreversible and that boy is already gone. As a Christian I pray for her to find the strength to lay him to rest.

Reply(51)
305
Joseph Blevins
2d ago

This is so heartbreaking 💔💔 I pray mom is right and when they cease life support he wakes up.. Anything is possible if it's in GODS plan ❤️🙏❤️🙏 However if he doesn't wake up I pray for peace and comfort for the family

Reply(1)
26
Misty Chain
2d ago

your faith in Jesus should teach you to not keep someone artificially alive. Doctors know when someone is dead. do you remember when Terry Shavo was kept artificially alive because her parents (yes her own parents) refused to comprehend when she died from cardiac arrest because they believed she was "communicating" with them via eye blinking and smiles, even though she was dead? is that what you want? let the child rest and go back to God. God is the one who decides who lives and who dies, not Jesus.

Reply(19)
54
Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Dead#Uk#Royal London
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
The Independent

Leiland-James Corkill: Foster mother who shook baby to death filmed pulling faces as distressed child cries

A foster mother who shook to death a baby she was hoping to adopt videoed herself pulling faces while a child lay crying in a hospital bed, it has emerged.Laura Castle, 38, was found guilty of murdering 13-month-old Leiland-James Corkill last week after a court heard she had “leathered” the child, who suffered fatal head injuries.New footage shows the former care worker making bizarre expressions at a camera while a child, who is not Leiland-James, can be heard crying nearby.In other videos, Leiland-James can be seen sobbing uncontrollably as Castle attempts to “shush” him, while in another she wipes...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Hospital worker struck in groin by patient dies

SUMTER, SC (LOOTPRESS) – A patient, who injured hospital staff as they attempted to prevent her from leaving, faces charges. Imani Cox, 27, of Crowndale Drive, who was admitted to Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation, tried to leave the facility on May 27 when hospital security and staff members attempted to detain her.
SUMTER, SC
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

31-year-old mother of three minors, all under 3, was charged after all of the children tested positive for cocaine when she brought her 15-month-old child to hospital because ‘he was not acting normally’

Parents-to-be should know that being a parent is something special, but it also means that parents’ lives change completely meaning that a lot of things done in the past will remain there. Being a parent means a lot of time and effort dedicated in rising the children, but most of all, a lot of responsibility that sometimes requires parents to be ‘victims’ in an effort to provide the best everyday environment for their loved ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

317K+
Followers
78K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy