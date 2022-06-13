ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New PS Plus service explained: How the new subscription works and what tier you should buy

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3nEJ_0g93nyl200

Sony has announced the highly anticipated overhaul to its Playstation Plus subscription service, effectively combining it with the company’s cloud-gaming service, Playstation Now.

Dubbed “Project Spartacus” before launch, this updated offering for Playstation subscribers will provide access to Sony’s library of classic PS4 games , PS5 exclusives and retro titles from earlier consoles as well as access to exclusive demos of upcoming titles ahead of their release. And now we finally have confirmation of what games will be coming to the new service this summer.

The all new and improved Playstation Plus will be launching in the UK on 23 June 2022 with three payment options for new and existing subscribers: “essential”, “extra” and “premium”.

The essential tier will cost the same as the current Playstation Plus subscription and will effectively offer the same service, with access to cloud saves, multiplayer and free games every month .

But if you’re interested in the higher tiers, how much they will cost and what games will be included, then keep reading, as we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

When will the new PS Plus service launch?

If you’re wondering when the new service will go live, Playstation has staggered its release in different regions.

The first wave was activated in Asia on 24 May, followed by Japan on 2 June. The service will next be launching in North and South America on 13 June, and finally Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on 23 June. Once the service has gone live players that already have a PS Plus subscription will automatically be enrolled onto the essential tier.

What PS4 and PS5 games will be featured in PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers?

If you’re looking to upgrade your current PS Plus subscription to get access to a whole new library of titles, then Playstation has announced all the games that it are expected to come to the service on 23 June 2022.

In short, it’s quite a lot of games and with each month more games are going to be added to the service. You can find the full list on the Playstation blog .

First-party PS4 and PS5 titles coming to PS Plus extra and premium:

  • Alienation, PS4
  • Bloodborne, PS4
  • Concrete Genie, PS4
  • Days Gone, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition, PS4
  • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls, PS5
  • Destruction AllStars, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf, PS4
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS4/ PS5
  • God of War, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 , PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4
  • Infamous First Light, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son, PS4
  • Knack, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall, PS4
  • MediEvil, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered , PS4
  • Resogun, PS4
  • Returnal , PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded, PS4
  • The Last Guardian, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind , PS4
  • Until Dawn, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS4
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection, PS4

Third-party PS4 and PS5 titles coming to PS Plus extra and premium:

  • Ashen, PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PS4/PS5
  • Celeste, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition, PS4/PS5
  • Dead Cells, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, PS4
  • Hollow Knight, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, PS4
  • NBA 2K22, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2, PS4
  • Resident Evil, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI, PS4
  • Stray, PS5
  • The Artful Escape, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2, PS4

What PS1 and PSP games are coming to PS Plus in June 2022?

As well as a full library of PS4 and PS5 games, classic PS1 titles and PSP games are also expected to make their way to the service at the two higher tiers of the PS Plus subscription with higher frame rates and improved resolution.

These includes titles that have also been remastered on newer consoles, which we have detailed below.

PS1 and PSP games coming to PS Plus extra and premium:

  • Ape Escape, PS1
  • Hot Shots Golf, PS1
  • I.Q. Intelligent Qube, PS1
  • Jumping Flash!, PS1
  • Mr. Driller, PS1
  • Syphon Filter, PS1
  • Super Stardust Portable, PSP
  • Tekken 2, PS1
  • Worms World Party, PS1
  • Worms Armageddon, PS1

PS1 and PSP remasters coming to PS Plus extra and premium:

  • Ape Escape 2, PS4
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits, PS4
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD, PS4
  • Bioshock Remastered, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, PS4
  • Dark Cloud, PS4
  • Dark Cloud 2, PS4
  • FantaVision, PS4
  • Hot Shots Tennis, PS4
  • Jak II, PS4
  • Jak 3, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, PS4
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection, PS4
  • Rogue Galaxy , PS4
  • Siren, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3, PS4

PS3 games coming to PS Plus premium in June 2022

PS3 games will be available to stream and play on PS4, PS5 and PC with the premium tier subscription. These are original, non-remastered versions of the PS3 games and will be available to play over an internet connection. This is the full selection of PS3 games that players will be able to enjoy:

  • Asura’s Wrath, PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, PS3
  • Crash Commando, PS3
  • Demon’s Souls, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection, PS3
  • echochrome, PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, PS3
  • F.E.A.R., PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds, PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational, PS3
  • Ico, PS3
  • Infamous, PS3
  • Infamous 2, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho!, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC, PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, PS3
  • Puppeteer, PS3
  • rain, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, PS3
  • Resistance 3, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack, PS3

Time-limited game trials explained

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQQVP_0g93nyl200

As well as accessing all the games listed above, players will also have a chance to try out new titles for a set amount of time before purchase.

After downloading a trial of the full game, you can play it for around two hours – the playtime counter only counts while you are in the game. Any trophies and game save data from the trial period will carry-forward if you decide to purchase the game after you’ve completed the trial. These are some of the titles that will be part of the game trials:

  • Cyberpunk 2077, PS5
  • Farming Simulator 22, PS4/PS5
  • Horizon Forbidden West, PS4/PS5
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, PS4/PS5
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, PS5
  • WWE 2K22, PS4/PS5

Playstation Plus essential explained

The lowest tier of the upcoming Playstation Plus service will cost £6.99 per month, £19.99 quarterly or £49.99 annually – at the time of writing, these prices match up with the cost of the service as it currently operates. The essential tier will offer players the following perks:

  • Two monthly downloadable games
  • Exclusive discounts
  • Cloud storage for saved games
  • Online multiplayer access

Playstation Plus extra explained

The mid-tier of the upcoming Playstation Plus service will cost £10.99 monthly, £31.99 quarterly or £83.99 yearly.

The extra tier will offer players all the benefits of the essential tier, with the added inclusion of 400 downloadable games from the PS4 and PS5 library. These will include blockbuster hits from Playstation Studios such as Returnal and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well as a selection of other third-party titles .

Playstation Plus premium explained

The highest tier of the Playstation Plus service will cost around £13.49 monthly, £39.99 quarterly or £99.99 per year. At this tier, Playstation users will have access to the essential and extra tier perks with the added benefit of 340 more games all from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP generation of consoles.

PS3 games can be streamed through the subscription’s cloud service while the other generations will be available through either streaming or download.

One of the biggest benefits for subscribers at this tear is the inclusion of time-limited game trials, which will offer players a chance to play new titles before they are released.

When will new games be added to PS Plus?

According to the Playstation Blog, the essential tier will still provide subscribers with at least one new game each month which will take place on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (as well as both higher tiers).

An additional monthly refresh will occur in the middle of each month with new games across the PlayStation Plus extra and premium plans. The number of games refreshed will vary per month but expect to see more first-party titles gradually added to the service.

Voucher codes

For discounts on games and offers on consoles, try the links below:

Want to know what games we’re looking forward to? Read our full list of upcoming PS5 games for 2022

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First Free Game for July 2022

Sony has announced the first free game that it will be giving away as part of PlayStation Plus in July 2022. At this point in time, June 2022's games haven't even gone live for PS Plus subscribers, which makes this reveal from Sony for next month quite surprising. However, the reason for this announcement is due to the fact that the game in question that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in July is also releasing within this same month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it was Microsoft’s turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we saw Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023, and we got a better idea of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next 12 months.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation Portable#Ps Plus#Subscription Service#Sony Playstation#Video Game
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022: Dates and discounts to expect on Nintendo Switch, games and more

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on 12 and 13 July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on Playstation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, or even a console itself, it’s an excellent time to browse for the best deals.It’s one of the biggest sales of the year, with early discounts of up to 50 per cent confirmed to start appearing as soon as 21 June. The online giant will be slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs...
FIFA
GAMINGbible

Some Xbox Users Surprised With Free Gift Ahead Of Xbox Showcase

Happy Sunday Xbox fans! With the Xbox and Bethesda showcase just a few hours away, it's a big day for Xbox users, and that’s to top off what has already been a big week. In case you missed it, Microsoft finally unveiled their Xbox TV App which means that those with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can now access cloud gaming via any Samsung TV without the need for a console. Nice, right? Xbox have also announced that they’re bringing back demos. You might want to check your account’s wallet though, because in recent days some Xbox users have been reporting a nice little freebie.
FIFA
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
The Independent

Prime Day Amazon devices deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Ring doorbells, Fire sticks and more

Calling all deal hunters, it’s nearly time for Amazon’s annual shopping bonanza: Prime Day. The dates have now been confirmed, kicking off on Tuesday 12 July at 00:01am and running through to 23:59pm on Wednesday 13 July, meaning it is just a few weeks away. For the uninitiated, the two-day sale event is best known for whopping discounts on big-ticket items, offering you the chance to bag a serious bargain on everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to Apple products, gaming consoles, laptops and other tech.Should you be eyeing up one of Amazon’s own-brand devices,...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day alcohol deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on wine, gin, vodka and more

When you think of Amazon, tech, home appliances and, of course, its own devices may spring to mind first, but the online retailer actually has an impressive groceries section with a great range of drinks.Stocking everything from Veuve Clicquot champagne to budget-friendly beers, Amazon is ready to rival even your favourite off-licence. And, with Prime delivery, there’s no need to lug bottles home in triple-layered carrier bags or cleverly place them in the boot surrounded by coats – and certainly no worry of being judged by nosey shop goers.Ordering from the online retailer has always been super simple – especially...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Persona games are finally coming to Xbox Game Pass, PS5 and Steam - but not to Switch

Atlus has announced that a bunch of Persona games are coming to Xbox for the first time, and will be available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal have all been confirmed for release on Microsoft’s console in 2022 and 2023. The JRPG series had previously only been available on Sony’s handheld and home consoles, as well as on PC.The three highly rated Persona titles will enjoy a staggered launch on Xbox, beginning with the most recent entry in the series, Persona 5 Royal, on 21 October 2022. The other two...
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Xbox: New Starfield, Minecraft and Forza gameplay unveiled

More than 35 new experiences for the Xbox have been announced as Microsoft brought a busy period of console gaming news conferences to an end. Gameplay footage of Starfield, a space exploration game from the creators of Fallout and Skyrim, was finally shown. The game was announced in 2018 and...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Consoles in stock at Argos, Game and BT – how to buy

UPDATE (16.06.2022): The PS5 is still in stock at Game, BT Shop, The Game Collection and Scan. It is sold out at Amazon and EE, but could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020.Thankfully, the situation has massively improved in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Transfer Save Data From PS4 to PS5?

It’s not as easy as it should be, but there’s an easy method, a seamless process. Still, the interfaces and services are different on both consoles. Therefore, you must learn a few tricks to transfer save data from PS4 to PS5. Transferring your saved data won’t overwrite your...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Microsoft Lists 50 Games Launching for Xbox, PC Over the Next 12 Months

Microsoft is planning to launch 50 new games within the next 12 months for Xbox Series X|S and PCs. The surprise reveal during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday was Hideo Kojima announcing he's working on a game for Microsoft. We don't know when that game will be finished, but there's plenty to distract us until it does.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Tale Of Bistun Launches On July 13 For PC And Xbox

Publisher IMGN.PRO and developer Black Cube Games announced that The Tale of Bistun will launch on July 13 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game is inspired by the 12th-century tragic romance poem called "Khosrow and Shirin" and follows an amnesiac...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Everything we know about the Resident Evil 4 remake on Playstation, Xbox and PC

Announced in the June State of Play, Resident Evil 4 is a remaster of the original classic that will be released on PS5 and PS VR2, with updated controls, graphics and gameplay in a similar vein to the recent remakes of RE2 and RE3 respectively.The original Resident Evil 4 was released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2005 and has since been ported to just about every modern platform under the sun. There’s even been a version of the game released for virtual reality platforms.The original game has long been considered one of the best ever made, and the fourth mainline...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Baby boomers cite Netflix and takeaways as reasons why young people can’t buy homes

More than half of baby boomers believe that young people aren’t able to save enough money to buy a home because of “luxury” lifestyle choices, such as paying for Netflix subscriptions and buying takeaway coffees.UK adults born between 1946 and 1964, after the Second World War, are also less likely than any other age group to believe that young adults today struggle with broader economic factors that prevent them from buying a home.However, the study by King’s College London also found that younger generations are themselves more likely to agree than disagree that the key reason they are unable to...
TV & VIDEOS
Creative Bloq

4 games we want to see at rumoured Nintendo Direct event

It looks like Nintendo Direct is happening and we're crossing our fingers for these games…. Nintendo Direct looks set for 29 June, according to one industry insider. We've come to know June as the month when the major video game brands pitch their games and hardware for the next year, and we've already had updates from Sony PlayStation and Microsoft for Xbox. Nintendo is the biggie left to go, and blogger and writer for Sony Santa Monica, Alanah Pearce, has the inside scoop: 29 June.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy