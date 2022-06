Enjoy a live chat with daytime star Greg Rikaart in The Locher Room on Wednesday, June 1, at 3 p.m. ET!. The actor joined the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS as Kevin Fisher back in 2003 and in the years that followed, has been nominated for five Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on the soap, taking home the trophy in 2005. In 2019, he received another Emmy nod for his work on NBC sudser DAYS OF OUR LIVES, where he has been recurring as scheming Leo Stark since 2018.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO