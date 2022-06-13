ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

My " three stocks to avoid " column last week was a mixed bag. The three stocks I thought were going to move lower for the week -- Hooker Furnishings , Stitch Fix , and ChargePoint -- finished up 1%, down 28%, and down 1%, respectively, averaging out to a 9.3% decline.

The S&P 500 experienced a 5.1% slide, and the investments I figured would fare worse did lose to the market. I was right. I have been correct in 24 of the past 34 weeks.

Where do I go to next? I see Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) , Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) , and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) as stocks you may want to consider steering clear of this week. Let's go over my near-term concerns with all three investments.

Oracle

Time hasn't been kind to one of the titans of enterprise software. The heady growth and Larry Ellison's cockiness appear to be in short supply over the past decade, and we won't have to wait long to get fresh financials. Oracle reports its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Monday's market close.

Growth has slowed at Oracle. Analysts see revenue climbing 4% for the quarter and the entire fiscal year. That's not a fluke. It should be the 11th consecutive fiscal year in which revenue fails to grow by at least 5%. And that's not the only thing that seems to be unimpressive at Oracle. The same company that routinely managed expectations to deliver market-thumping bottom-line results proved mortal last time. It missed Wall Street's profit target, and analysts are bracing for a year-over-year decline in this week's report.

Beyond Air

A much smaller but still potentially problematic company reporting earnings this week is Beyond Air. The clinical-stage medical-device company is pinning its hopes on a successful rollout of LungFit, a treatment device for persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (or PPHN, for short). It ran into some regulatory delays last year, missing its goal of a commercial launch in 2021.

Clinical studies have been largely positive, but Beyond Air is running into a few obstacles. It created a chief medical officer position six months ago, and it's already on its second executive in that role. It has also posted larger-than-expected losses in its last three quarters, a bad omen heading into Thursday's financial update. Beyond Air still has a cash-rich balance sheet, but like most early stage biopharmaceutical companies , it's burning through a lot of dough. It may have to raise money at the worst possible time with the market under pressure.

Blink Charging

There's no denying that electric vehicles are the future, but investors hungry for pick-and-shovel plays may be short-circuiting their prospects by betting on the third-party companies specializing in charging stations. This remains a cutthroat niche, and it's too soon to predict winners.

Blink Charging shares have fallen 75% since peaking early last year, but the stock is still trading at a stiff 24 times trailing revenue. Analysts don't see Blink Charging turning a profit until 2026, and by then we'll probably be looking at a much different landscape when it comes to the leaders of fast-charging stations. A lot can and will happen in the next four years. Did you think the largest maker of electric cars would be announcing layoffs of its salaried staff this year? Blue skies are looking a little gray, and just because you see lightning doesn't mean third-party charging kiosks will ever be profitable.

It's going to be a bumpy road for some of these investments. If you're looking for safe stocks , you aren't likely to find them in Oracle, Beyond Air, or Blink Charging this week.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oracle wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ellison
Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

These two companies had strong operating margins last quarter. Vertex has six candidate therapies in late-stage clinical trials. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq Composite dropped by over 300 points on Friday despite better-than-expected jobs data for May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Reports#Stock#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Hooker Furnishings#Chargepoint#Orcl#Oracle Time
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

Inflation, gas prices, supply-chain issues, and interest rate hikes could trigger a recession. Dividend stocks provide investors protection against inflation and the ravages of a crash. This pair of dividend payers had a record 2021 and continue to have a positive outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

In hindsight, the nation's central bank left its foot on the accelerator for too long. Income stocks have a rich history of handily outperforming their non-dividend peers. These four dividend stocks are positioned to thrive in a Fed-driven bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Oracle
Motley Fool

2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

Buying dividend stocks after their shares drop can help investors capture higher yields. Viatris is at the start of its dividend-hiking journey, and the first few steps are promising. AFC Gamma's debtors will keep paying even if its stock falls. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Friday

Click here to read the full article. Stocks took a major hit on Friday after a highly anticipated inflation report showed a faster-than-expected rise in prices in May. Consumer prices rose by 8.6% in May compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from 8.3% growth in April and from the 8.5% growth in March and represented the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981. This new data stoked investor worries leading to a big sell off on Friday. As of this report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 800...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
195K+
Followers
95K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy