Poughkeepsie, NY

Eric Bischoff, former head of WCW, joins Under The Ring for interview

By Phil Strum, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0Ins_0g93nWEo00

The ultimate disruptor to pro wrestling's system, former WCW president Eric Bischoff is our guest this week on Under The Ring; Pro Wrestling Conversations.

Bischoff is best known for being the man who led Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling in its head to head battle with Vince McMahon's then-World Wrestling Federation in what's known today as "The Monday Night Wars." WCW defeated WWF in the Nielsen ratings 83 weeks in a row before WWF turned the tide. WCW went out of business in 2001 when its programming was canceled by new executives at Turner-Time Warner.

These days, Bischoff hosts two podcasts on AdFreeShows.com. One is "83 Weeks," his look back with Conrad Thompson at the days of WCW. He also hosts "Strictly Business," a weekly analysis of the wrestling business with Jon Alba.

In the interview, Bischoff discusses some of his successes and failures in WCW, his relationships with many key figures in Vince McMahon, Ted Turner and Hulk Hogan, how we views things nowadays and much more.

This week's episode is available on Apple , Google , Spotify, Omny and more.

You can also check out previous episodes with Rhea Ripley, Matt Hardy, Bryan Alvarez, Court Bauer, Billy Corgan, Matt Taven, Anthony Bowens, Tony Devito, Thunder Rosa, Wrestling Junkie's Nick Tywalk, Serena Deeb, Sonya Deville and Matt Cardona.

Phil Strum is the New York leader for digital and print planning.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Eric Bischoff, former head of WCW, joins Under The Ring for interview

