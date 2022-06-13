Frank Ray shares how being a first-responder prepared him to be a Country star

Before gracing Country radio with his presence, Frank Ray served as a Police officer. After ten years of service, he left to pursue his dream of becoming a Country music artist and as it turns out, his years as an officer prepared him well for his music career.

During an interview at CMA Fest in Nashville, Ray filled Audacy’s Katie Neal in on the ways serving his community helped prepare him to take on the world of Country music, especially when it came to songwriting.

“[In songwriting], you’re basically trying to tell a story and I didn’t realize it [then]… but when you’re writing a Police report, it’s gotta be detailed — especially if you need to remember four or five years down the road when you’re at a trial.”

He continued, “You really want to paint the scene and put the people in the moment and also to remember for yourself. That’s kind of what we do when we craft songs. You know, if you walk into the bar, or you run into somebody, what does he or she look like? What does the drink taste like? You gotta be really good at painting pictures.”

The story-telling practice clearly served Ray well as his first Country single, “Country’d Look Good On You,” continues to climb the charts. As his music continues to gain exposure, Ray says he will never wrap his mind around how much fans have welcomed him into the Country world and made him a part of the family…. literally.

During his chat with Neal, Frank also shared he was recently approached by a fan who asked if he’s walk her down the aisle at her wedding. “There’s this one lady, she just loves the music and she follows me,” he shared. “She’s about to get married, but she doesn’t have her parents with her so she asked if I would walk her down the aisle. I froze.”

Admittedly beside himself, Frank responded by saying, “If the schedule permits, I’d be honored.” What a special moment that would be!

Catch Frank on the road this summer at a number of tour dates across the U.S. Find tickets here.

