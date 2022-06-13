ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

ERNEST is on a journey to lose 30 lbs by October: ‘ I’m going to go from father to daddy’

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

As ERNEST ’s single, “Flower Shops,” featuring Morgan Wallen journeys up the charts, the Nashville native is also on a personal journey to better his health.

LISTEN NOW : ERNEST shares his fitness goals

“Belt buckles were cutting into my gut,” ERNEST told Audacy’s Katie Neal when asked what inspired him to make a change. “I’m the most comfortable in my skin I’ve ever been, but I weigh the most I’ve ever have and I just snapped. I’m like, ‘I’m going to get chiseled, I’m going to go from father to daddy.”

ERNEST’s young son, Ryman Saint , who he welcomed with wife Delaney in May 2021 surely serves as some inspiration for a healthier lifestyle, but he also shared he just wants to be “chiseled” and is “going all the way.”

“I’m a father all day everyday but I’m fin [finishing] to be a daddy. I want to get cut like a totem pole,” he said. “I’m working out a lot and eatin’ great. G.I. Ern… I’m goin’ all the way.”

ERNEST is surely taking things seriously as he tweeted an “accountability tweet” earlier this month sharing his goals with fans and followers. He received an outpouring of support from all.

“You gone be my work out buddy again?” Asked Tyler Hubbard .

“Bro I been on it bout two weeks now tryin to tame the whiskey gut monster,” shared Travis Denning . “Lfg.”

Can’t wait to check-in with ERNEST later in his fitness JouERNy.

