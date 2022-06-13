ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers Newsletter: Everything you need to know about Casey Mize and Tommy John

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESCxB_0g93nJ0b00

So, how’s your elbow feeling?

Of all the things that the past few MLB seasons have forced Detroit Tigers fans to become experts in — U.S. labor law, Cap Anson’s shoddily recorded playing career, the stunning effectiveness of sliders again shortstops with big contracts — the most frustrating one might be ulnar collateral ligament replacement, aka, “Tommy John surgery.”

The procedure, first performed in 1974 on then-Dodgers lefty Tommy John by Dr. Frank Jobe (who's no relation to the Tigers’ top pick in 2021, Jackson Jobe), involves swapping the elbow's UCL out for a tendon from somewhere else.

There were about a dozen TJ surgeries combined in the decade after John’s recovery — he pitched until 1989, when he was 46; last year alone, there were 126 performed on players in MLB organizations.

JEFF SEIDEL: Juxtaposition of Miguel Cabrera's 3,000 hits and Tigers team that musters just 2

This year, we’re already at 36, which, unfortunately, doesn’t count the soon-to-be-newest member of the TJ club: 2018 No. 1 overall pick (and someday Tigers ace) Casey Mize, who, as the Freep’s Evan Petzold reports , will get the procedure despite not having an actual tear in his UCL, merely a lack of tightness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEKdT_0g93nJ0b00

Hello, and welcome to the “We Can’t Have Nice Things” Newsletter. If you're not yet a subscriber, sign up for our free weekly Tigers newsletter , and it will come directly to your inbox each Monday morning.

The frequency of TJ surgery isn’t necessarily an epidemic brought on by overreliance on split-finger fastballs or sliders, but mostly a reliable treatment of damage done by the very unnatural act of throwing a baseball fast enough to get a speeding ticket on every road in the country, with a 12-18 month recovery time.

Yes, that means Mize will miss all of 2022, and probably most of 2023. The current poster boy for TJ surgery, Justin Verlander, was injured in July 2020, got the surgery in late September 2020 and was ready for Opening Day 2022; he has a 1.94 ERA with 78 strikeouts and 15 walks over 78⅔ innings this season. His fastball, which averaged 94.9 mph in 2020, is at 94.8 mph this season.

Perhaps the only reassuring part of the not-entirely-unexpected Mize news is that the Tigers aren’t short on examples of every stage of the recovery process, with Michael Fulmer going under the knife in March 2019 — you can catch up on the process’s 48-year history here from back when Fulmer went down — followed by Joey Wentz (March 2020), Alex Faedo (December 2020), Spencer Turnbull (July 2021) and even catcher Jake Rogers (September 2021).

And then there’s the EIGHT other Tigers on the 40-man roster with TJ surgery well before they joined the Tigers: pitchers Wily Peralta (2007), Andrew Chafin (2009), Will Vest (2016), Tarik Skubal (2016), Michael Pineda (2017) and Jason Foley (2017), plus position players Kody Clemens (2016) and Derek Hill (2016).

Again, this isn’t a Tigers-centric issue; on the same day as Mize’s diagnosis, 2021 AL All-Star reliever Andrew Kittredge also got a TJ diagnosis. The 36 players already operated on this year come from 19 organizations.

The loss of Mize for the next 18 months also provides a little perspective on Sunday’s rough start by Skubal, who surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings. “I was exhausted coming off of it. But you know it (can be) good to have that type of adversity on the mound, you learn a lot about yourself," Skubal said to the Free Press last week.

Adversity on the mound beats adversity in the doctor’s office any day.

Mike check, Part I

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oifh_0g93nJ0b00

The most reassuring Tommy John success story, at least from the Tigers’ perspective, took the Comerica Park mound in the eighth inning Saturday; Michael Fulmer struck out two Blue Jays in his inning of work for his seventh straight appearance without allowing an earned run. After Fulmer’s elbow went under the knife in spring 2019, and he spent the rest of that summer rehabbing, and the shortened 2020 season essentially doing his rehab every five days in three inning stints for the Tigers. And now? Well, as Our Man Garcia reports here , Fulmer is taking pride in the “Failed Starter” T-shirt Chafin gifted him. And no wonder: Saturday’s outing lowered Fulmer’s ERA this season to 2.45, with 24 strikeouts and a 1.000 WHIP in 22 innings this season.

Mike check, Part II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDLqK_0g93nJ0b00

In more recent — and less surgical — injury news, right-handed starter Michael Pineda is progressing in his rehab from the broken middle finger he suffered last month. He has checked off two pitches — his fastball and changeup — but still needs some work on his slider as Our Man Petzold reports. Click here to find out what the Tigers’ timetable for his return is .

Back to work for Meadows

Another Tiger made his return last week: Austin Meadows , who exited the injured list Tuesday after missing three weeks recovering from vertigo symptoms. Of course, Meadows may be feeling better, but his bat appears to have caught whatever’s ailing the rest of the Tigers’ lumber: He’s 2-for-17 with a double and two walks over five games. Still, he’s happy to be back in the bigs, as Our Man Petzold reports here : “I got plenty of time. ... I feel like I could feel worse.”

Down on the farm, I-75-style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPUDh_0g93nJ0b00

Meadows’ rehab stint in Toledo overlapped with a few banged-up Tigers prospects pushing for a call-up; Our Man Petzold has the scoop in their own words:

AKIL BADDOO: “I want to come down here and be that Baddoo, that spark that I had last year.”

RILEY GREENE: “I’m feeling good, but I’m not feeling like I want to feel.”

RYAN KREIDLER: “You never get hurt when you're playing bad. It's life.”

Down on the farm, I-96-style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357SRj_0g93nJ0b00

And then there’s the Tigers prospects starting to build their resumes with High-A West Michigan, where The Freep’s Jeff Seidel checked in earlier this week:

COLT KEITH, the Tigers’ 2020 fifth-round pick: “I never seen anybody hit the ball harder than he does."

TY MADDEN, the No. 32 overall pick in 2021: “I'm getting better each week. And I think it's heading in the right direction.”

Happy birthday, Justin, Drew and James!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evAEd_0g93nJ0b00

A trio of 2014 Tigers — though they weren’t ever on the roster at the same time — flip the calendar on another year today, as catcher James McCann turns 32, Drew Smyly turns 33 and Justin Miller turns 35. (Miller and Smyly were on the ’14 roster together in the spring, with Miller sent down to Triple-A in late May and Smyly traded to Tampa Bay in July. McCann then made his MLB debut in September. Go figure.) Earlier this season, Miller pitched in independent ball (after bouncing around the NL for a few seasons), but he was released in early May. Meanwhile, McCann is hitting .196 as the Mets’ backup catcher with another two years left on the $40.6 million deal he signed before the 2021 season. As for Smyly — who had TJ surgery in 2017 — he had a 3.80 ERA with the Cubs this year in nine starts before going on the 15-day injured list on May 31.

Other Tigers birthdays this week: Mike Fiers (37 on Wednesday), Tony Clark (50 on Wednesday), Lance Parrish (66 on Wednesday), Ron LeFlore (74 on Thursday), Andrew Chafin (32 on Friday).

Return to Hitsville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUfFS_0g93nJ0b00

That’s literally only in the strictest sense: the Tigers had hits, plural — two of them — on Sunday. (It’s the sixth time in 59 games they’ve been held to two hits or less — oof.) But the ceremony before the game delivered a pleasant flashback to their April 23 victory in which Miguel Cabrera picked up his 3,000th hit and the Tigers scored 13 runs. (On 20 hits!) Our Man Seidel was there for it all — check out his dispatch here for a reminder of better times, the importance of family on and off the field and, of course, how hard it is to pile up 3,000 hits.

3 to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMLTB_0g93nJ0b00

This week isn’t all injuries and prospects… but yeah, it’s a lot of injuries and prospects…

BEAU BRIESKE: He’s not hurt! And he picked up his first MLB win , after shutting down AL East beasts New York and Toronto back-to-back.

EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ: He starred in Toledo this week, but the Tigers won’t be rushing him back.

VICTOR REYES: The outfielder had three hits in his return from his second quad strain of the year.

Mark your calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yORsA_0g93nJ0b00

After last week’s five-game slate, it’s a full dance card at Comerica Park this week, with three games against the Chicago White Sox from today-Wednesday and four games against the Texas Rangers from Thursday-Sunday. The Rangers’ visit will be especially interesting (or damning, if you’re not a fan of MLB free agency), as approximately $85.5 million of middle infielders (in this year’s salaries alone) will occupy Comerica Park. That’s $33 million for Texas SS Corey Seager , $25 million for Texas 2B Marcus Semien — who have combined for 1.4 WAR — plus $7.5 million for Tigers 2B Jonathan Schoop and $20 million for Tigers SS Javier Báez — who, uh, have not. (We kinda covered this last week .) Still, at least Báez hasn’t struck out since Friday, and he set a personal record Saturday, as Our Man Petzold covered here . Baby steps.

As for the following week, the Tigers meet up with the second MLB player to get Tommy John surgery — Brent Strom , now Arizona's pitching coach — when they visit the Diamondbacks on June 24-26.

TL;DR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aIA3_0g93nJ0b00

Do you remember the Tigers’ most recent home run? After eight straight games without one, we’ll admit, we had to look it up: Daz Cameron ’s two-run blast in the eighth inning on June 2. Since then, the Tigers have hit .186/.222/.253, with 32 singles, 13 doubles and two triples in 266 plate appearances combined. For comparison’s sake, 197 major leaguers have homered over that span, including Byron Buxton with six and Pete Alonso , Bryce Harper — who is limited to DHing for the Phillies due to a UCL tear of his own — and Aaron Judge with five each.

And while the Tigers’ homerless streak is the franchise’s longest since its eight-gamer from  May 10-21, 1972, it’s only tied for the longest in the majors this season; the St. Louis Cardinals went eight games without a dinger from April 21-28. (They’ve hit 46 in 43 games since while jumping into the NL Central lead, just in case you’re still looking for reasons to hope for a Tigers turnaround.)

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @theford .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers Newsletter: Everything you need to know about Casey Mize and Tommy John

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox ace placed on restricted list by Tigers

Just eight starts into his tenure with the Detroit Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez's future with the organization appears unclear. Rodriguez, 29, who signed in Detroit on a five-year, $77 million deal in November following six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, has been placed on the restricted list by the team.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Lance Lynn gets into it with White Sox coach

Lance Lynn got into it with one of the Chicago White Sox’s coaches during his team’s 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Lynn was making his season debut after coming back from knee surgery. He allowed three runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings and got a no-decision. Lynn allowed a home run to Willi Castro to lead off the game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez on restricted list due to marital issue, per report

Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the restricted list to deal with a marital issue, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday. The Tigers announced they were placing Rodriguez on the list on Monday, citing "personal matters." Tigers general manager Al Avila and Rodriguez's agent, Gene Mato, declined The Post's request for additional comment on the situation.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Red Sox Wanted Matt Carpenter Before He Signed With Yankees

In 10 games, Matt Carpenter has already built quite a legacy with the Yankees. But this veteran infielder wasn't always destined to suit up in pinstripes. In fact, New York wasn't the only team monitoring his availability when he was released from the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate last month. According to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Arizona State
FOX Sports

Red Sox host the Athletics to open 3-game series

LINE: Red Sox -228, Athletics +186; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Boston has a 13-14 record in home games and a 32-29 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.
BOSTON, MA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter could be top candidate for Michigan baseball job

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch lost two assistant coaches to head coaching jobs at their alma maters last season: third base coach Chip Hale to Arizona and assistant hitting coach Jose Cruz Jr. to Rice. A third assistant, pitching coach Chris Fetter, could be the top candidate to take over as Michigan's head coach, after longtime head coach Erik Bakich has reportedly departed for Clemson. Another candidate could be Central Michigan head coach Jordan Bischel. ...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Red Sox face the Athletics leading series 1-0

LINE: Red Sox -200, Athletics +170; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Boston has a 33-29 record overall and a 14-14 record at home. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.57 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Alex Faedo
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Tony Clark
Yardbarker

Red Sox lose infielder Jonathan Araúz on waivers to Orioles

Former Red Sox infielder Jonathan Arauz has been claimed off waivers by the Orioles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. Boston had designated Arauz for assignment last Friday in order to create a spot on both the 26- and 40-man roster for outfielder Rob Refsnyder. Arauz, who turns 24 in...
BOSTON, MA
The Detroit Free Press

Orchard Lake St. Mary's Brock Porter named Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

Brock Porter may go down as the most dominant high school baseball player in the history of the state of Michigan and on Tuesday, he got some hardware to back up that claim. Porter, the Orchard Lake St. Mary's standout, has been named the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. He is just the second player from the state to win the award in its 37-year history, joining Brighton's Drew Henson in 1997-98.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Detroit Tigers Newsletter#Ucl
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy