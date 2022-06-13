ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell School Board to receive update on new high school

more955.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mitchell School Board will receive an update on plans for the new high school at today’s meeting. Architect Robin Miller...

more955.com

Comments / 0

Related
more955.com

Plans unveiled for new Mitchell High School

Initial plans for a new high school in Mitchell were unveiled at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting with the price tag higher than anticipated. The school would cost $62 million. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves says that is over budget by about $20 million. The district has $42 million to spend on the school through savings and federal COVID-19 dollars. Mark Puetz of Puetz Design Build, which is the construction manager for the project, says the costs of projects across the board have increased by around 20-25 percent since November, and they have tried to account for that. Robin Miller with Omaha-based architecture firm Schemmer, says there are several features that can be delayed to bring the initial cost down, including a plaza, practice fields, and an auxiliary gymnasium.
MITCHELL, SD
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic Institute to build new South Dakota clinic

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Orthopedic Institute is building a new clinic in Mitchell, S.D., the practice said June 13. The office will be a move for the current Mitchell office, according to a news release. It's one of Orthopedic Institute's 15 satellite locations across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.
newscenter1.tv

Daughter of fallen soldier from Tabor receives vehicle

TABOR, S.D.- US Bank and Freedom Alliance recently awarded three Gold Star families with vehicles at the end of May in their Driven to Serve initiative. Keely Schild, a South Dakota State University graduate from Tabor, was the recipient of one of the vehicles during the ceremony at the US Bank Stadium.
TABOR, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Education
KELOLAND TV

Retired S.D. educators uneasy about recent political and cultural pressures imposed on teachers

Amid the flurry of recent debate on education standards and race-based curricula in South Dakota schools, most classroom teachers have been relatively quiet. Many are restricted by media policies in their school districts, or they express concern about repercussions if they engage publicly in political discussions. This reticence comes as supporters of anti-CRT measures talk of political indoctrination occurring in state classrooms, catching teachers in the crossfire of a larger culture war.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD Prison Walk Away Turns Himself In

A state prison inmate who was placed on escape status earlier this month is back in custody. The State Department of Corrections says inmate Randall Heffner turned himself in to the Minnehaha County Jail today. Heffner was placed on escape status when he left his work release jobsite in Yankton June 3 without authorization and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
wnax.com

Names Released in Charles Mix County Fatal Crash

A Lake Andes, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
more955.com

Lake Andes woman identified as fatality in Thursday night crash near Pickstown

PICKSTOWN, S.D. – A Lake Andes woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 just after 10:30 PM when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
PICKSTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal crash near Pickstown

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The four people involved in a two-vehicle crash near Pickstown last week have been identified by authorities. 76-year-old Sandra Wade of Lake Andes died when her westbound vehicle crossed the centerline, colliding head-first with a pickup heading east on South Dakota Highway 46. Wade was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Names released from Pickstown two-vehicle fatal crash

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the names of the people involved in the two-vehicle fatal crash. A Lake Andes woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night. Preliminary crash information indicated that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on...
PICKSTOWN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#The Mitchell School Board#Schemmer
KELOLAND TV

‘Bumble Bandit’ pleads guilty in another theft case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Matthew Nelson gained the trust of local women he met on dating apps and stole from them. He was coined “The Bumble Bandit” in our KELOLAND News Investigation because Bumble was one of the ways he met his victims. Now Nelson has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injures after a crash northwest of Yankton. The Yankton Fire Department says it happened in the area of 306th Street and 437th Avenue. Both cars ended up in the ditch and received heavy damage. Officials say...
YANKTON, SD
mitchellnow.com

Cavour man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor

A Cavour man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison. 40-year old David Farrell was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty in March. The conviction stemmed from incidents in April of 2021 when Farrell knowingly used his cell phone to persuade and entice a 15- year-old female to meet with him at a hotel in Sioux Falls for the purpose of having sexual activity. Unknown to him, and before the criminal conduct occurred, an undercover law enforcement officer assumed the identity of the 15-year-old female online. Farrell was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
CAVOUR, SD
more955.com

Patricia Walker, 78

Patricia passed away on Wednesday, June 8 in Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 15 at 11 AM at Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Spencer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KELOLAND TV

Huge bust in Minnehaha County nets 1,300 fentanyl pills and other drugs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Los Angeles man is facing 14 felony charges, accused of running an illegal drug operation out of the AmericInn Hotel on Gateway Blvd., as well as a home on West 34th Street in northern Sioux Falls. This week, police found more than three...
mitchellnow.com

Strong winds but no tornadoes confirmed in early morning storms; temps to spike today

Severe storms tore through our region late Sunday night and into this morning, prompting tornado warnings to be issued including here in Davison County. National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Dux says no tornadoes have been confirmed as of this morning, but that could change as daylight comes. He says there were no reports of damage despite winds of 60-70 MPH from Gregory to Brookings. He says there was also minimal hail.
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pit bulls at large after Freeman dog attack

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-four-year-old Dawson Schild of Freeman is facing charges after four dogs, which are still unaccounted for, attacked a 55-year-old woman Monday morning. Officer Jay Slevin with the Freeman Police Department responded to a call of four dogs in a yard at 6:25 a.m. on Monday,...
FREEMAN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Freeman woman attacked by 4 pit bulls

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — Freeman police say a 55-year-old woman was attacked by four pit bull dogs on Monday. Authorities say she is being treated for severe injuries. Police say she was bit around 17 times and had to get nine stitches. This investigation is ongoing.
FREEMAN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy