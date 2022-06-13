ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

After several mass shootings, legislators reach a deal on gun safety

By Rebecca Solomon
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM7ME_0g93mdVE00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After weeks of meetings inside the Capitol, legislators on Sunday released a bi-partisan framework on gun safety to prevent mass shootings that continue to plague the nation.

As gun control protests sound off around the country, on Sunday, ten republicans and ten democrats announced they finally reached a deal.

“If it saves even one life, which I believe it will save many, then it will have been worth it,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

The plan also calls for more incentives for over 30 states to implement “red flag laws,” which would help keep guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others. The legislation would enhance background checks for gun buyers under 21, as well as domestic violence abusers.

It does not ban assault weapons or raise the age required to buy them to 21.

If the measure passes, it will mark the first major gun control legislation in neaaly three decades after congress approved the assault weapons ban back in 1994. That measure expired 10 years later.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the agreement is a “positive first step in restoring sanity to our national dialogue and should be drafted and passed as quickly as possible.”

He added, “More far-reaching steps are needed that are unlikely to happen in Washington anytime soon.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “If enacted, this framework would be an important step in the right direction and one of the few productive measures congress has taken in decades towards ending the scourge of gun violence facing our city and country.

The National Rifle Association said in a statement it opposes gun control and infringes on people’s “fundamental right to protect themselves and their loved ones,” but supports strengthening school security, mental health, and law enforcement.

Following several deadly mass shootings and a rise in gun violence around the country, lawmakers are hopeful this will lead to fewer tragedies.

“To ending the persistent inaction to gun violence that has plagued our nation and terrorized our children,” Schumer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 18

rabbitrun
2d ago

It's to late,the horses have left the stables, The guns are already out there,the mentally unstable are out there.Every day there is a ticking time bomb ready to blow.

Reply(1)
5
Really?
2d ago

so the adult male pre-frontal cortex of the brain, the area that controls mood, impulse and behavior doesn't start developing until 25 years old. So think of what 21 years old will help......uhhhhh....not much.

Reply(2)
3
Love conquers hate❤
2d ago

10 GOP only the religious and party who pretends to protect Americans values, abortion rights can't vote to control guns. It's all about the Dead President bills-the mighty dollars over children and our loved ones' lives😭😭😭😭

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Jewish Press

Reactionary ‘Progressives’ Strike Again

A few ignoramuses with rainbow flags gathered on Sunday at New York City’s Chelsea Piers to protest the participation of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Jewish Leadership Conference, held annually by the conservative Tikvah Fund. Other speakers at the event included former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer, former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor and current Tikvah chairman Elliott Abrams, and a slew of conservative Jewish intellectuals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
News Channel 34

Exclusive poll: Hochul and Zeldin favored heading into primaries; guns and inflation remain top issues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With about one week to go before the start of early voting, an exclusive PIX11/Emerson College/The Hill poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul heavily favored to win the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race and Congressman Lee Zeldin favored to claim the Republican nomination. Gun violence and inflation remain top issues for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Immigrant advocates in NYC celebrate DACA’s 10th anniversary, call for pathway to citizenship

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Members of the New York Immigration Coalition, DACA recipients and city officials celebrated the 10th anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on Wednesday. The policy, which was established during former President Barack Obama’s administration, made it possible for immigrants who were brought to the United States as children to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Chuck Schumer
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin in Free Fall After NY GOP Governor’s Debate

Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

‘Fight back:’ New laws protect abortion rights in New York

NEW YORK (PIX11)– “Not here. Not now. Not ever.” That was Gov. Kathy Hochul’s message Monday to those threatening to take away a woman’s right to choose. The politician signed six new bills protecting abortion rights in New York during a press conference at Cooper Union in Lower Manhattan. “Reproductive freedom is a basic human […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

State AG organizes public hearing to gauge if mental health care is accessible

State attorney general Tish James wants to hear from New Yorkers and others about the accessibility of mental health care across the state. She’s holding a public hearing next Wednesday, and is urging the public, advocacy groups, healthcare providers, and government agencies to testify. James says in a release, people are struggling to access mental health facilities, partly a result of the pandemic. About 400 inpatient psychiatric beds have been eliminated since the pandemic began, and there are only 274 psychiatric beds for children and adolescents in the entire state. James says the lack of access to care has led to increased homelessness, incarceration, and more frequent hospital visits. Information on how to submit testimony and view the hearing from New York city is at the Attorney General’s website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

How caucus lawmakers flexed New York legislative muscles in session

The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus this year was able to win a series of legislative and budget victories, including a funding boost for public colleges in New York City, expanding the Homeowner Protection Program and boosting funding for the Black Farm Fund, as well as efforts to reduce gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Safety#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Democrats
insidernj.com

Giuliani Goes after Stepien

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, counsel to then-President Donald J. Trump, had some choice words for Bill Stepien, 2020 campaign manager for Trump. He also upbraided Jason Miller, another Trump acolyte, who along with Stepien this week supplied a recorded deposition in which they called into question Trump’s claims about Arizona voter fraud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
PIX11

NYCHA, shelter system targeted for fixes in Adams’ housing plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city will aim to improve conditions in NYCHA developments, put roofs over homeless New Yorkers’ heads, and provide greater access to affordable housing under a sweeping plan announced Tuesday by Mayor Eric Adams. “Safe, stable, and affordable housing is fundamental to our prosperity,” said Adams at a press briefing unveiling […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy