After several mass shootings, legislators reach a deal on gun safety

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After weeks of meetings inside the Capitol, legislators on Sunday released a bi-partisan framework on gun safety to prevent mass shootings that continue to plague the nation.

As gun control protests sound off around the country, on Sunday, ten republicans and ten democrats announced they finally reached a deal.

“If it saves even one life, which I believe it will save many, then it will have been worth it,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

The plan also calls for more incentives for over 30 states to implement “red flag laws,” which would help keep guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others. The legislation would enhance background checks for gun buyers under 21, as well as domestic violence abusers.



It does not ban assault weapons or raise the age required to buy them to 21.

If the measure passes, it will mark the first major gun control legislation in neaaly three decades after congress approved the assault weapons ban back in 1994. That measure expired 10 years later.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the agreement is a “positive first step in restoring sanity to our national dialogue and should be drafted and passed as quickly as possible.”

He added, “More far-reaching steps are needed that are unlikely to happen in Washington anytime soon.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “If enacted, this framework would be an important step in the right direction and one of the few productive measures congress has taken in decades towards ending the scourge of gun violence facing our city and country.

The National Rifle Association said in a statement it opposes gun control and infringes on people’s “fundamental right to protect themselves and their loved ones,” but supports strengthening school security, mental health, and law enforcement.

Following several deadly mass shootings and a rise in gun violence around the country, lawmakers are hopeful this will lead to fewer tragedies.

“To ending the persistent inaction to gun violence that has plagued our nation and terrorized our children,” Schumer said.

