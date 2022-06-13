ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

By Rick Munarriz
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOracle hasn't posted encouraging growth in more than a decade. It reports this week. Beyond Air is burning through its cash-rich balance sheet as it aims for medical breakthroughs. It also reports this week. Electric charging stations are years away from profitability, and Blink Charging is taking a hit...

