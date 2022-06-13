ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First season of Apple TV+ 'For All Mankind' free to watch for a limited time

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a limited time, the first season of the Apple TV+ space drama "For All Mankind" is being made free to view for all non-subscribers of the video streaming service. Promoted by the official "For All Mankind" Twitter account, anyone can access the first season of the...

forums.appleinsider.com

GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

Did you watch that scene in The Boys yet? You know the one I'm talking about, the one with the giant dingaling? Well if you enjoyed that, don't worry, there's more episodes of The Boys coming up — and therefore more comical superhero gore — every week on Fridays until Season 3 is done. It's definitely the best show that Amazon Prime Video has this month, but it's not the only great thing to watch.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Amazon's Prime Video Series Gets Renewed for Season 2

Amazon Prime Video has finally announced a premiere date for The Outlaws Season 2. The thriller-comedy will be back for viewers outside of the U.K. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. That gives fans plenty of time to re-watch the first season and maybe get some friends on board as well.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How to Watch TV: Amazon Freevee Is a Great Place to Start

TV is fantastic. Yes, there are too many streaming services. Yes, too many of them are too expensive. Yes, picking a new TV show is hard. Yes, last year’s TV sticks are slow and unresponsive. You know what? I don’t care. There has never been a better time in the history of the universe to watch TV. I’m rewatching Friends. Every Bravo show is now next-day on Peacock. So You Think You Can Dance is back. Atlanta will have two seasons this year. The Boys, Ms. Marvel, For All Mankind, and Peaky Blinders all have new seasons that just started, or are about to start. For...
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
itechpost.com

Netflix is Creating a Reality Competition Based on 'Squid Game'

Netflix is bringing Squid Game to life (mostly). The streaming service recently announced that it is looking for English-speaking contestants to participate in the "biggest reality competition series" ever - a real-life recreation of the hit South Korean survival drama television series, "Squid Game." Netflix has yet to disclose when...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Gladbeck: Das Geiseldrama Free Online

In August 1988, two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths. This one's easy. Gladbeck: Das Geiseldrama is currently available to stream on Netflix. The popular streaming platform is home to many original series as well as classic movies and television shows. In the improbable case that you don't have Netflix, and don't know someone who does, a subscription starts at $9.99.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Most-Viewed Series: Behind the Numbers for Prime Video Originals

Amazon was among the early players in the streaming landscape, with its first original series debuting in 2013, a couple of months after Netflix’s House of Cards. In the intervening nine years, however, it would not be easy to discern a cohesive strategy behind the programming on the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming service. Prime Video doesn’t have near the volume of programming that Netflix does, nor is it as franchise-driven as streamers attached to legacy studios (and their troves of IP) are. But where it doesn’t have a decades-long string of movie and TV titles it owns on which...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dark Winds' Cast Talks Intense New AMC Crime Thriller Series: 'It's a Beautiful Watch' (Exclusive)

AMC has a brand new crime thriller series, Dark Winds, and it will certainly appeal to fans of shows like Longmire and Yellowstone. The show follows three Navajo police officers: Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee, and Bernadette Manuelito. The characters are played, respectively, by Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten. Recently, the cast of the new show sat down with PopCulture.com to talk about all things Dark Winds, including what it was like filming the intense show and how "it's a beautiful watch."
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Free Online

Cast: Ian McKellen Martin Freeman Richard Armitage James Nesbitt Ken Stott. Bilbo Baggins, a hobbit enjoying his quiet life, is swept into an epic quest by Gandalf the Grey and thirteen dwarves who seek to reclaim their mountain home from Smaug, the dragon. Is The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey on...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Casting content from the tiny screen of your smartphone device to a big, beautiful TV is a much better experience for viewing photos, watching videos, or mirroring whatever is on the screen of your handheld device. With Apple's AirPlay system, casting audio and video from your iOS device couldn't be more streamlined — especially for Apple ecosystem devotees. But did you know that you can also use AirPlay 2 with an assortment of compatible smart TVs?
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Dark Spell Free Online

Cast: Yana Enzhaeva Konstantin Beloshapka Ilya Ermolov Varvara Borodina Igor Khripunov. Terror strikes when a heartbroken woman uses black magic to get her husband back. Netflix doesn't currently have Dark Spell in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Best Live TV Streaming Service for Cord-Cutters in 2022

If you've been thinking of cutting the cable cord to save some money, now is a great time to do so, thanks to the rise in live TV streaming services. These cancel-anytime live TV bundles mean you don't have to give up the things you like about cable: familiar channels, local/national news and live sports. All you need is an inexpensive streaming device before you can say goodbye to frustrating cable boxes.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

ShortsTV Sets U.S. Launch on Amazon Prime Video Channels (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Global short film network ShortsTV has launched its SVOD service on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S. The service is available as an add-on subscription to Prime members at $1.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Available at launch are 500 short films, including “The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of the Suicide Brothers,” starring Kiera Knightley and Rupert Friend; “Nancy, Sid & Sergio,” starring Charlie Cox; “Silent Things,” starring Andrew Scott, “Interstate,” starring Gina Rodriguez; and “Hotel,” starring Art Malik. In addition, alongside ShortTV’s annual theatrical release of Oscar nominated shorts, Prime members...
MOVIES
Apple Insider

Apple TV app will be the official home of Major League Soccer starting in 2023

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) have announced that theApple TV app will be the official destination for all matches and other content for a decade starting in 2023.
TV SHOWS
Apple Insider

Best mounts and stands to use with Apple's Continuity Camera feature

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Here are some great iPhone stands that you can use to try out Apple's Continuity Camera feature onmacOS Ventura.
ELECTRONICS

