Cape rousted by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power

BOURNE – Bourne Police want you to be aware that there are no CPR classes being conducted at the Bourne Public Library by the Board of Health or any other organization at this time. The Police Department is currently investigating reports of various individuals who found CPR classes online that fraudulently claimed to be offered by the “Public Health Department in Bourne”. These individuals made payment for the classes and were then directed to attend non-existent CPR classes at that library.

BOURNE, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO