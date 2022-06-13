ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Cape rousted by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power

capecod.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOURNE – Noisy thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod early Monday morning. Bourne firefighters were called to Shore Road sometime before 6 AM for a lightning strike which caused a shed fire. Eversource is reporting about...

www.capecod.com

pioneerinstitute.org

A Decade of Police Spending on Cape Cod

Police spending is often the subject of debate in town halls across the country. The implications of the funding or lack thereof can be significant to the safety of the communities impacted. In Barnstable County, police expenses make up a significant component of overall town spending, but what Cape Cod towns invest the most in this vital service?
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist injured in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in West Barnstable just after 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Prospect Street (Route 149) just past the Osterville/West Barnstable Road intersection. It was not immediately clear of the victim was hit by a car or fell off the bike. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police announce passing of pioneering female lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Jason family for the loss of retired Lieutenant JoEllen Jason. Lt. Jason was a pioneer in the field, who mentored, broke down barriers, and paved the way for the future of the department. To...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

Propane tanks emptied from truck alongside Route 128

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters emptied propane tanks from a Blue Rhino truck alongside Route 128 on Wednesday morning. Two lanes were blocked on the southbound side while the fire department responded to the situation, which occurred near Exit 40 in Lynnfield. Traffic was backed up in both directions. When...
LYNNFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Bourne Police warn of fraudulent CPR classes

BOURNE – Bourne Police want you to be aware that there are no CPR classes being conducted at the Bourne Public Library by the Board of Health or any other organization at this time. The Police Department is currently investigating reports of various individuals who found CPR classes online that fraudulently claimed to be offered by the “Public Health Department in Bourne”. These individuals made payment for the classes and were then directed to attend non-existent CPR classes at that library.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Alleged wrong way driver triggers crashes on Route 28 in Bourne

BOURNE – An alleged wrong way driver triggered two crashes in Bourne, one of them involving a Bourne police cruiser. The crashes happened about 9:45 PM Wednesday evening on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) north of Waterhouse Road. The officer was not injured and only one other person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The crashes were on both sides of Route 28 causing traffic delays in the area. The incident remains under investigation.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police make three arrests in connection with recent brawl at Hathaway’s Pond

HYANNIS – On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, Barnstable Police Officers with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police responded to a disturbance call at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis. Barnstable Fire Department also responded due to several parties reporting injuries from an altercation that had occurred prior to police arrival. One individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were treated for a head injury.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
LEXINGTON, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Sagamore Bridge incident comes to peaceful end

BOURNE – The Sagamore Bridge was closed about 7 PM due to police activity. Motorists were urged to use the Bourne Bridge. A couple of minor crashes in the resulting traffic added to delays in the area. Update 8 PM: A situation with an emotionally disturbed person on the...
BOURNE, MA
Live 95.9

Have You Seen an Increase of Bears in Massachusetts This Year?

Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Hanson School Bus Involved in Traffic Accident, No One Injured

HANSON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hanson school bus was involved in a traffic crash Wednesday morning, police said. Hanson Police responded at approximately 7 a.m. to a call of a motor vehicle collision involving a Whitman-Hanson Regional School District bus in the 100 block of Main Street. The bus had stopped to pick up a student, with appropriate lights and signage activated, when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.
HANSON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts: Get Ready to Look Up as Several Planets Align With the Moon on June 24

It's going to mean rolling out of bed early, but it will be worth it if the weather holds here in New England. I know that that in itself is humorous to think about considering how things work with Mother Nature here, but we'll pretty much know what to expect weather-wise as this fabulous planet and moon-gazing moment approaches on June 24.
MAINE STATE

Community Policy