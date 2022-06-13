Cape rousted by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power
3 days ago
BOURNE – Noisy thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod early Monday morning. Bourne firefighters were called to Shore Road sometime before 6 AM for a lightning strike which caused a shed fire. Eversource is reporting about...
Police spending is often the subject of debate in town halls across the country. The implications of the funding or lack thereof can be significant to the safety of the communities impacted. In Barnstable County, police expenses make up a significant component of overall town spending, but what Cape Cod towns invest the most in this vital service?
WEST BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in West Barnstable just after 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Prospect Street (Route 149) just past the Osterville/West Barnstable Road intersection. It was not immediately clear of the victim was hit by a car or fell off the bike. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Jason family for the loss of retired Lieutenant JoEllen Jason. Lt. Jason was a pioneer in the field, who mentored, broke down barriers, and paved the way for the future of the department. To...
CAPE COD BAY, Mass. — A family visiting from Iowa has quite a story to return home with after a charter boat trip off Cape Cod. The family was out for a day of fishing and learning about how locals catch a lobster when a large great white shark caught their eye.
WEST DENNIS, Mass. — A part of a West Dennis beach is closed after two piping plovers were accidentally killed by a vehicle late Friday night. Plovers are an endangered species. “People can go to other beaches. I just don’t see the fuss,” said Cheri Holland, who is a...
A condo in Wellfleet that sold for $20,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Jun. 5 and Jun. 11. In total, 142 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $782,544, $484 per square foot.
For those hot summer days when you want to cool down, but dip in the pool or a trip to the beach isn’t for you or won’t quite do, swimming holes in and around Massachusetts may be the perfect answer. These bodies of fresh water offer a cooling...
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters emptied propane tanks from a Blue Rhino truck alongside Route 128 on Wednesday morning. Two lanes were blocked on the southbound side while the fire department responded to the situation, which occurred near Exit 40 in Lynnfield. Traffic was backed up in both directions. When...
BOURNE – Bourne Police want you to be aware that there are no CPR classes being conducted at the Bourne Public Library by the Board of Health or any other organization at this time. The Police Department is currently investigating reports of various individuals who found CPR classes online that fraudulently claimed to be offered by the “Public Health Department in Bourne”. These individuals made payment for the classes and were then directed to attend non-existent CPR classes at that library.
WELLFLEET – Cape Downwinders and Save Our Bay are organizing a rally at Mayo Beach in Wellfleet on Tuesday, June 14 from 3 to 4 pm to protest the proposed discharge of radioactive water from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. The event follows a unanimous vote...
The number of opioid-related deaths on Cape Cod has risen to its highest mark in the past 5 years. New data released by the state’s public health department finds that nearly 80 Barnstable County residents died from an overdose in 2021. The Cape’s death rate coincides with an increase...
BOURNE – An alleged wrong way driver triggered two crashes in Bourne, one of them involving a Bourne police cruiser. The crashes happened about 9:45 PM Wednesday evening on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) north of Waterhouse Road. The officer was not injured and only one other person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The crashes were on both sides of Route 28 causing traffic delays in the area. The incident remains under investigation.
HYANNIS – On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, Barnstable Police Officers with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police responded to a disturbance call at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis. Barnstable Fire Department also responded due to several parties reporting injuries from an altercation that had occurred prior to police arrival. One individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were treated for a head injury.
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quarry Stories write themselves. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quarry Stories write themselves. They really do. Honest. In fact, Quincy Quarry’s rewrite desk usually has to tone things down before they...
Another establishment on Purchase Street in downtown New Bedford is set to close. Just days after it was announced that The Vault Music Hall would be permanently shutting down and its pub would temporarily close, word broke that the Whaling City Diner is closing at the end of this week.
June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
BOURNE – The Sagamore Bridge was closed about 7 PM due to police activity. Motorists were urged to use the Bourne Bridge. A couple of minor crashes in the resulting traffic added to delays in the area. Update 8 PM: A situation with an emotionally disturbed person on the...
Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
HANSON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hanson school bus was involved in a traffic crash Wednesday morning, police said. Hanson Police responded at approximately 7 a.m. to a call of a motor vehicle collision involving a Whitman-Hanson Regional School District bus in the 100 block of Main Street. The bus had stopped to pick up a student, with appropriate lights and signage activated, when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.
It's going to mean rolling out of bed early, but it will be worth it if the weather holds here in New England. I know that that in itself is humorous to think about considering how things work with Mother Nature here, but we'll pretty much know what to expect weather-wise as this fabulous planet and moon-gazing moment approaches on June 24.
