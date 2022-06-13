ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Take a trip up Rattlesnake Ledge

By Patricia Murphy
KUOW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather might have missed the memo, but summer has started....

www.kuow.org

The Independent

Yellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000

All visitors except a group of backpackers have now been evacuated after Yellowstone National Park was hit by a record deluge, according to officials.Tourists to the world-famous park were asked to get out after roads and bridges were washed out as “unprecedented” flooding devastated areas of southern Montana.Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters that just one group of campers now remains in the park’s backcountry as officials take stock of the scope of damage that has been done.
ENVIRONMENT
Food & Wine

Dine Atop an Actual Glacier in Central Alaska on a 'Heli-Picnic'

Applying any sense of scale to the Alaskan backcountry is futile. A landscape like this is best meant to inspire amazement, not measurement, and experiences here often defy imagination and reason. For example, high above one of the world's largest ice fields, you can enjoy a picnic on a perch of verdant meadow suspended between jagged peaks. Sip chardonnay paired with fresh-caught salmon on top of a literal glacier, accessible only by helicopter. For guests at one remote luxury property, this is just another afternoon in the Last Frontier.
ALASKA STATE
SheKnows

The 8 Best VRBOs Near Grand Canyon, from Off-The-Grid Cabins to Lodges With Breathtaking Views

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ever had the desire to venture out into a place that’s like the unknown, or rather, the Wild West. Well, here’s that calling to kickstart your next family adventure. You can never go wrong with a National Park Landmark, especially one among the seven wonders of the world. The Grand Canyon offers breathtaking views of a colorful, historic landscape that’s found nowhere else. It’s the living depiction of the American West that the whole family will never forget. Whether it’s hiking the unique trails or viewing it from the top of the canyon, this iconic attraction will make for a great family vacation. Luckily, we’ve already found the best accommodations near the Grand Canyon that are desert gems for all family sizes and budgets. Indulge in these Grand Canyon VRBOs that are just as impressive and stunning as the national park itself.
TRAVEL
Smithonian

This Past Winter Was the Busiest Ski Season Ever

Skiers and snowboarders took to the slopes in droves this past winter—so much so that they set a record for visits to ski resorts nationwide, according to the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA), the trade group representing ski area owners and operators across the country. During the 2021-2022 season,...
TRAVEL
Jackson Hole Radio

Campsites available in Yellowstone area

Despite heavy rains causing the entrances to Yellowstone to close, the Ashton/Island Park and Dubois Ranger Districts are spreading the word that all of their campgrounds are open and were not affected by recent rainfalls. Reservations can be made at recreation.gov. However, in Bridger-Teton National Forest, the Cottonwood Creek Road...
DUBOIS, WY
Phys.org

Joshua Tree park closes trail so bighorn sheep can get water

A popular hiking trail to an oasis in Joshua Tree National Park has been temporarily closed so bighorn sheep can get undisturbed access to water. "The park is under extreme drought conditions and herds in the area are increasingly reliant on the oasis spring to survive the hot summer months," a park statement said.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

National Parks Journal: ‘Plan & Prepare’ for Great Smoky Mountains Backcountry Hiking, Camping, Backpacking

Headed to Great Smoky Mountains National Park‘s wilderness? There’s no one better to prepare with than GRSM’s Backcountry Manager, Christine Hoyer. From bears to stranding, a whole lot can go wrong in the backcountry of any national park. Setting out into the backcountry requires a lot more prep and knowledge than the typical park adventure. Yet as any Outsider will tell you, few experiences ever beat the paths less traveled.
TRAVEL
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE

