Man arrested on murder charge in east side shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a man on a preliminary murder charge following a weekend shooting on the east side. Man arrested on murder charge in east side shooting. Police investigate shooting outside of Broad Ripple …. From Tiaras to...

Charges filed in east Indianapolis shooting during party

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is charged in a shooting at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis over the weekend. Raniya Lee is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Investigators said witnesses told them there was a party Sunday morning at the Warren Harbor Apartments, which...
Ice Cream truck driver arrested for shooting and killing a man

An ice cream truck driver arrested in Indianapolis for shooting and killing a man at a gas station. Video surveillance at the Marathon station along East 38th Street shows Darius Butt driving the ice cream truck and slamming into a Chevy Camaro belonging to Desmond Banks. That was around 10:45...
IMPD: Former employee faces serious charges after Chipotle robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a former Chipotle employee accused of robbing the same restaurant he used to work for, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday. Khepera-Faheem Hill, age 19, was arrested Monday on charges of robbery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery by means of a deadly weapon and...
Indiana couple convicted of beating 8-year-old with jumper cables, choking her to death

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A mom and her boyfriend were found guilty of abusing and killing her 8-year-old daughter in 2020. According to WXIN-TV, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Derrick Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old. The trial reportedly lasted three days.
IMPD: Man wounded in north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 11 p.m., police were called to investigate a report of a person shot in the area of 46th Street...
IMPD: Ex-employee arrested for robbing north side Chipotle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say one of the men who robbed a north side Chipotle restaurant in May used to work there. Khepera-Faheem Hill, 19, was arrested Monday for armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery, and intimidation, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Hill and two other...
#Murder#Shooting#East Side#Violent Crime#Senate#Impd Teen Academy Sex
IMPD detectives arrest suspect for alleged involvement in weekend shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) aggravated assault detectives arrested 19-year-old Raniya Lee for her alleged involvement in an early Sunday morning shooting. On Sunday June 12, 2022, just before 1:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were dispatched to 9226 Sussex Terrace, on a report of a person shot....
Couple Convicted for 8-Year-Old Girl’s Death

INDIANAPOLIS — A couple from Indianapolis have been convicted for the death of a child back in 2020. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that Derrick Dale and the child’s mother, Kimberly Grosklos, both face charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl who died on April 6th, 2020.
IMPD responds to 3 shootings within less than 2 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — On a night of stifling heat, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have responded to three different shootings in less than two hours across the city. New York Street shooting The first occurred shortly before 10 p.m. just outside a church on 4110 E. New York Street on Indy’s east side. Police […]
Investigation underway after 2 found dead on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after police reported finding two deceased people on the city’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called out to a home in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue at around 9:09 p.m. on a death investigation report.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives arrest suspect for alleged involvement in Sunday evening homicide

IMPD homicide detectives have arrested 28-year-old Ernesto Gillot for his alleged involvement in a Sunday evening homicide. On Sunday June 12, 2022, just before 7:00 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were dispatched to 3734 N. Mitthoefer Road, on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside a vehicle at this location, suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arrival at the hospital, unfortunately the victim was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
