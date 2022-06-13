ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Auburn football commit tries to flip Georgia commit on Twitter

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2an25C_0g93lDmf00

Auburn football commit Bradyn Joiner called out Georgia commit RyQueze McElderry on Twitter.

Auburn fans are going to love offensive line commitment Bradyn Joiner .

Joiner was the first member of Auburn's 2023 recruiting class and has been steady as he could be for the first several months of the year since he committed on January first.

Over the weekend, he tweeted at RyQuese McElderry , a Georgia offensive line commitment and Joiner's cousin, saying that he wants him to flip from Georgia to Auburn.

The tweet from Joiner read, "We want RyQuese McElderry." It also had two pictures in it. One was both of them in Auburn jerseys. The other picture shows McElderry celebrating after Joiner is photoshopped about to dunk a basketball. It's fantastic.

McElderry committed to Georiga back in November of 2021. Since then, he's visited Auburn including an official visit on May 27th. The 6-foot-3, 340-pound lineman took his official visit to Georgia last weekend.

Interestingly enough, McElderry responded to Joiner's tweet with a quote tweet.

Perhaps Joiner can help the coaching staff by getting the Georgia commitment to flip to the Auburn Tigers. The offensive line is a concern and is a major team need as Bryan Harsin and his staff continue to build the program.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
FanSided

Auburn football: What the new practice facility will look like

The Auburn football program will soon have a tremendous advantage in the NIL era when their football practice facility at 392 S Donahue Drive is completed. At the moment, the construction project is considered 70% complete according to the university’s June facilities report. AL.com’s Tom Green provided the details...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
AL.com

Former Auburn All-SEC linebacker rejoining Gus Malzahn at UCF

Former Auburn All-SEC linebacker Deshaun Davis has rejoined his college coaches. Davis has been hired as a graduate assistant coach at UCF under head coach Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Travis Williams. In December, Davis announced he would return to his alma mater, Vigor High School, to be the Wolves’...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn to UCF pipeline continues: Former All-SEC LB joins Gus Malzahn's staff

Deshaun Davis, a former Auburn All-SEC linebacker has rejoined his college coaches, and become a member of the UCF staff. Travis Williams, the UCF defensive coordinator, tweeted the news that Davis has been hired as a graduate assistant coach. This is a shift from his earlier coaching plans, AL.com reported, from December when Davis announced he would return to his alma mater, Vigor High School, to be the Wolves’ defensive coordinator.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Auburn Tigers#American Football#Sports
AL.com

Construction of Auburn’s new Football Performance Center 70 percent complete

Construction of Auburn’s new Football Performance Center is approaching the homestretch. The $92 million, state-of-the-art facility that will house the Tigers’ football program is now 70 percent complete, according to the university’s June facilities report. The Football Performance Center is expected to be completed in September, though the football team is not expected to officially move in -- transferring over from the current Athletics complex -- until after the 2022 season.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
WTVM

Semi-professional basketball teams to come to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s some exciting news in sports in Columbus. A new semi-pro basketball association is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley. There will be both a women’s team - the Lady Venom - and a men’s team - the Georgia Vipers. The co-owners of the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock announces plan to resign

TALLASSEE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama city’s leader has announced his resignation. Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock is stepping down after six years, effective June 30. He said in a statement he made the decision after “many prayers and discussions with his wife.” The move comes after Hammock’s January arrest in Orange Beach on domestic violence […]
TALLASSEE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika's Juneteenth celebration to feature Lady K of 'American Idol'

Opelika is celebrating Juneteenth with a performance from American Idol finalist Lady K this Sunday. The Opelika Juneteenth Celebration is open to all and will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Courthouse Square. “It’s not black and white, it’s the day for all of us to celebrate freedom,”...
OPELIKA, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
801
Followers
589
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy