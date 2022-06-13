ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Woman banned from national park for 5 years over false report on missing hiker

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman accused of providing false information about a missing hiker in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park has been banned from the park for five years, according to officials. Heather Mycoskie, 40, "knowingly provided false information and a false report in the search for missing hiker Cian McLaughlin," the...

JACKSON, WY
Grand Teton National Park Bans, Fines Woman Amid Missing Hiker Investigation

Authorities from Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park banned and fined a woman for providing false information regarding a missing hiker. Heather Mycoskie, 40, a Utah resident formerly of Jackson, Wyo., allegedly provided a detailed but entirely fabricated description of a missing hiker’s whereabouts. Mycoskie apparently hoped the false information would encourage rescue teams to continue searching. She faces a $17,600 fine and a five year ban from the park.
WYOMING STATE
Details Emerge After 3-Year-Old Boy Survives 2 Days Solo in Montana Wilderness: 'He Was Very, Very Scared'

Officials in Montana are sharing more details about 3-year-old Ryker Webb, who spent two days on his own in the wilderness and managed to protect himself. The plucky tyke — who was reported missing from his home in Troy, Montana, on the afternoon of June 3 after disappearing from his yard — was found by a family visiting their cabin in an area known to be populated with mountain lions and bears, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told Today.
TROY, MT
