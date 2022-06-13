ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot and wounded on Michigan Avenue, near the Wrigley Building: Chicago police

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5P0O_0g93kzkO00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A middle-aged man was shot on the Magnificent Mile over the weekend and police are still looking for the shooter.

Chicago police said the 46-year old victim was shot in his back shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night  in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue, near the Wrigley Building. The man was taken in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

According to CWB Chicago , police are saying the victim has been uncooperative and that he’s told police he knows who the gunman is but will not identify him. CWB also said police say that the man appears to have been wounded by buckshot.

