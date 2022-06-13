ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

STPSO investigates a shooting in Mandeville

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Mandeville.

The shooting happened Sunday night.

“Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, STPSO deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville in response to a report of a shooting. At this time, it is believed this is an isolated incident and everyone involved has been identified,” said an STPSO report.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information about the victim nor how many victims there may be in this incident.

Stay with WWL First News for the latest on this developing incident.

