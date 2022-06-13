ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire ignites at an oil storage facility in St. Rose

By Kenny Kuhn
 2 days ago

An oil pipeline fire ignited Sunday night at the International-Matex Tank Terminals in St. Rose, Louisiana.

“At approximately 8:45 p.m. this evening International-Matex Tank Terminals experienced a fire that impacted a petroleum fuel oil piping manifold at its St. Rose, LA storage terminal. IMTT personnel brought the fire under control by 9:15 p.m. and it was extinguished shortly thereafter,” IMTT officials said in a statement.

All personnel on-site have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported. The company says on-site emergency personnel immediately activated its emergency response plan and notified the appropriate officials and agencies.

IMTT officials say they are monitoring ambient air quality near the facility and that they do not anticipate any off-site impacts as a result of the fire. The company is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

