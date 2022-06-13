2 shot dead, 4 wounded at Gary nightclub early Sunday, police say

Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Sunday inside a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at Playo’s Night Club, 1700 Grant St., Gary police said.

A man, 34, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the entryway to the club, while a woman, 26, was also found unresponsive inside the club, police said.

Both the man and woman were transported to area hospitals and later pronounced dead, police said.

Four other people were wounded in the shooting, according to police. One was hospitalized in critical condition while the others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince released a statement Sunday evening calling on national leaders to pass common-sense gun laws and announcing the temporary closure of Playo’s Night Club.

“We’re identifying the numbers of calls that go to the Gary Police Department from a number of businesses,” Price said. “If their operations are jeopardizing our communities, we will hold them accountable, too. We will do what it takes to protect our community.”

The Gary police will continue to investigate the shooting. There was no one in custody.

