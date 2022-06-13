ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

2 shot dead, 4 wounded at Gary nightclub early Sunday, police say

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXZOW_0g93koHd00

Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Sunday inside a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at Playo’s Night Club, 1700 Grant St., Gary police said.

A man, 34, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the entryway to the club, while a woman, 26, was also found unresponsive inside the club, police said.

Both the man and woman were transported to area hospitals and later pronounced dead, police said.

Four other people were wounded in the shooting, according to police. One was hospitalized in critical condition while the others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince released a statement Sunday evening calling on national leaders to pass common-sense gun laws and announcing the temporary closure of Playo’s Night Club.

“We’re identifying the numbers of calls that go to the Gary Police Department from a number of businesses,” Price said. “If their operations are jeopardizing our communities, we will hold them accountable, too. We will do what it takes to protect our community.”

The Gary police will continue to investigate the shooting. There was no one in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, shot, killed in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday evening. Police said around 5:56 p.m., the victim was near the sidewalk, on the 7700 block of South Union, when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck in the head and flank and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while sitting in parked car in Hermosa

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 29-year-old was in his parked car around 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when four people approached on foot and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WBBM News Radio

Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, Chicago Police said. The 25-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Nightclub#Violent Crime#Playo S Night Club#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
timesnewsexpress.com

Man found beaten to death inside Cook County Jail cell: autopsy

A man was found beaten to death early Tuesday morning inside his cell in the Cook County Jail, officials said. Raheem Hatter, 23, was found Tuesday about 4:30 a.m. unresponsive on the floor of his cell with injuries to his head, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
abc57.com

Man charged with attempting to rob gas station

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- An alert clerk prevented a man from robbing the Marathon gas station on Mishawaka Avenue on June 4, according to court records. On June 4 at 2:11 a.m., South Bend Police responded to the Marathon gas station on Mishawaka Avenue for an attempted armed robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

13-year-old accused of carjacking rideshare drivers at gunpoint in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking multiple rideshare drivers last month in Englewood. The juvenile faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The carjackings occurred at the following times and locations:. On May 29, the teen is accused of carjacking a 35-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Man arrested again within half an hour of his release from jail

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man who had just been released from jail for trespassing was arrested for allegedly trespassing at the same location within half an hour of his release, according to court records. On Sunday, three officers with the South Bend Police department responded to a home...
SOUTH BEND, IN
walls102.com

Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Police say a north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children. Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert said at a news conference Tuesday that 35-year-old Jason E. Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase Monday that ended in a crash at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet. He says Karels was hospitalized after the crash. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton of the Lake County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels all died as a result of drowning. Rivera says the children’s mother asked police to perform a well-being check at Karels’ home.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy