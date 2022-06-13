ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat index over 100 degrees expected this week in the Triad

By Emily Byrd, Emily Mikkelsen
 6 days ago

(WGHP) — Grab your water bottle and your sunscreen, because the heat is on.

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that heat and humidity could push the heat index into the triple digits Monday. Adding to that, there are near-record high temperatures in the forecast for the first part of the work week.

Today, highs will be in the mid-90s and the heat index will make it feel over 100. Highs will soar to the upper 90s on Tuesday and the heat index could get up to 106 degrees.

Highs will stay in the mid-90s throughout the week until a cold front drops south over the weekend, bringing the temperature back to a more normal range.

Track the weather yourself using the FOX8 Interactive Radar

These high temperatures can be dangerous for vulnerable populations like children, the elderly and pets. Be mindful of concrete and asphalt on exposed paws. Pack lots of water and sunscreen for any outdoor adventures during the week.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very real threats as these temperatures climb up high. Stay hydrated and wear cool, well-ventilated clothes if you have to be outside, and if you start to feel feverish, nauseous or dizzy, try to find somewhere cool to rest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

FOX8 News

Infant dies after being left in hot car, police say

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) — An infant died after being left inside a hot car for several hours on Thursday in Pennsylvania, according to the Alleghany County Police Department. Officers were called to the home in the evening. They found the 3-month-old unresponsive in the parent’s vehicle. The infant was pronounced dead at the […]
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police seek information on tractor-trailer that hit moped; rider critically injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are seeking information about a tractor-trailer involved in a hit and run. The police department tweeted, asking for information about a tractor-trailer that hit a moped at 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of 27th Street and Patterson Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call WSPD at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Summerfield church’s steeple blown away by storm winds

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — The steeple of Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield was blown off by storm winds on Thursday. Many parts of the Piedmont Triad were under a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the late afternoon and evening on Thursday. With the storms, came heavy rain and high winds. At around 3:19 p.m. […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

