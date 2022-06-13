Hot, humid, breezy and hazy with heat indices around 105 degrees
crossroadstoday.com
2 days ago
Victoria, Texas-: Today: Sunny skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 96 degrees. Winds: S 10-20/G25 mph. Widespread haze due to the Saharan Dust. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay above average. Low:...
THE US is on high alert for a tropical depression that could saturate the south with forecasters warning of possible severe thunderstorms starting on Thursday. Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas are particularly at risk of a heavy soaking into the weekend, meteorologists add. Forecasters are keeping a close eye on...
AN INTENSE heatwave with temperatures hotter than the Sahara will scorch the west coast this weekend as over 20million residents brace for the dangerous conditions. The thermometers across California, Nevada and Arizona will crack the 100s through the rest of the week in what experts attribute to as "heat dome" conditions.
Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week.
While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe.
CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
As the Memorial Day weekend continues, AccuWeather meteorologists say that rounds of intense thunderstorms can inflict significant damage and disruptions across the northern and central Plains. This comes amidst an already busy stretch of severe weather. Over 20 reports of severe hail and damaging winds were received by the Storm...
A winter welcome will blast Australia's east coast with powerful winds, showers, freezing temperatures, and fresh dumps of snow. The pool of cool air swirling over the southeast will bring below average temperatures, showers, damaging winds, and snow. The Bureau of Meteorology said conditions would turn icy on Sunday as...
Heat wave is expected to blanket a vast portion of the United States with soaring temperatures and dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As the official US summer season is more than a week away, over 60 million Americans are already under heat alerts from California to Louisiana as of Saturday, June 11.
A winter storm is expected to sweep through parts of Colorado over the weekend, according to the Boulder National Weather Service. Between 3 to 12 inches of heavy snow are expected in Denver, Colorado, and Palmer Divide, while snowfall in the Continental Divide could reach almost 2 feet, according to the NWS.
It will be a hot and steamy start to the week.
“Monday brings more heat with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and a heat index around 105 degrees or a tad higher. This range for the heat index has prompted a heat advisory from 10 a.m.
The atmosphere will remain primed for severe weather in portions of the central and eastern United States this week, and a large portion of the Heartland from central Iowa to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will be at the greatest risk for damaging thunderstorms into Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
The Phoenix National Weather Service has issued a warning for a "dangerous and fatal heat wave" throughout the Southwest through the weekend. More than 25 million people are under heat advisories, and more than 50 day high temperature records, including in Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on the planet, might be broken this weekend.
Much of the Midwest and a swath of the South braced for a potentially dangerous and deadly heat wave on Tuesday, with temperatures that could reach record highs in some places and combine with humidity to make it feel like it’s 100 degrees or hotter in spots.More than 100,000 people were expected to be affected by mid-week and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures. Strong storms brought heavy rain and damaging wind to many of the affected areas on Monday, and more than 500,000 customers...
A record-breaking heat wave has swept the United States, raising concerns among medical professionals that excessive heat is wreaking havoc on public health. Over the weekend, summer heat scorched the arid Southwest and sections of the Western United States, shattering temperature records and leading government officials to issue extreme heat warnings for 53 million Americans. The National Weather Service described the heat as "oppressive," predicting hazardous fire weather throughout most Southwest and Rockies through Monday.
Comments / 0