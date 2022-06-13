ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot, humid, breezy and hazy with heat indices around 105 degrees

Cover picture for the articleVictoria, Texas-: Today: Sunny skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 96 degrees. Winds: S 10-20/G25 mph. Widespread haze due to the Saharan Dust. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay above average. Low:...

