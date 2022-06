East Elementary is among the schools in Brownwood which will see a host of changes for the upcoming school year. With the implementation of Project Neighborhood the school located at 2700 Vincent will now house PK-5th grade classes, which will add the energy and smiling faces of fourth and fifth-grade students to the campus. East Elementary was also recently recognized for its journey to an Exemplary High-Performing Blue Ribbon School, with administration and staff successfully closing achievement gaps, raising academic results and student engagement. Christi Burks, the new school principal, played a part in the success of that administration, previously serving there as an administrative intern.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO