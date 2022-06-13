ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa nonprofit helps dog with wire cord around neck in dangerous heat

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
A local nonprofit is warning about keeping pets safe in dangerously hot temperatures.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA) said in a Facebook post, volunteers were informed of a dog outside with a wire cord around its neck, struggling in the heat.

OAA said Manchitas was tied up, and couldn’t move far in any direction, with no access to food or water.

“Manchitas was in distress, panting and leaning up against his dog house under the eave which wasn’t helping much, but this was probably the only shade he could find being tied up and unable to move,” detailed the Facebook post.

The nonprofit organization said they got him food and water, and they spoke with the owners so they could move him to the shade and get him a proper collar.

OAA said it’s only the start of the hot season, so be mindful of keeping pets outside and take extra steps to make sure they’re safe.

They are also asking for help replenishing their supplies. You can donate to the nonprofit online.

