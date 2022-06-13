Brooklyn subway surfers

NEW YORK - Los Angeles Rapper Roddy Rich will not face weapons charges in New York City after a gun arrest Saturday that forced him to miss a scheduled concert. The Queens District Attorney dropped the charges against Ricch- whose real name is Rodrick Moore-- and another man in the car, but did not say why. A clerk at Queens Criminal Court told FOX 5 NY that the charges were dropped on Sunday. Neither case was listed on the public court docket.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO