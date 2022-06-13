Brooklyn subway surfers

New Yorker Chris “Goose” Gosling was surprised on June 10 to see several people standing on top of a J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn. (Credit: Chris “Goose” Gosling via Storyful)
NEW YORK - A Manhattan grand jury indicted a Brooklyn man on murder and weapon charges in connection with the random fatal shooting of a fellow subway rider. Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arraigned in Manhattan court on Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Daniel Enriquez, 48, back on May 22, according to the district attorney.
NEW YORK - Funeral services have been announced for an NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, who was stabbed to death inside her Bronx home while she was off-duty. A viewing service will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway in the Inwood section of Manhattan, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down to brazen robbers who ripped the purse off a woman and then dragged her along a sidewalk in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The shocking assault took place on June 12 at about 9:20 p.m. along 57th Street and...
NEW YORK - Brooklyn resident Alex Romero decided to take boxing classes for very personal reasons. "I've come to a point in my life that I want to see other things that have within myself that I don't know about or am hesitant about," Romero said. "I wanted to challenge myself."
NEW YORK - A toddler who was found alone at an intersection in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx late Monday night was reunited with his parents Tuesday. Details surrounding the reunification were not immediately known. Cops said they received a 911 call Monday at 11 p.m. about a...
NEW YORK - Los Angeles Rapper Roddy Rich will not face weapons charges in New York City after a gun arrest Saturday that forced him to miss a scheduled concert. The Queens District Attorney dropped the charges against Ricch- whose real name is Rodrick Moore-- and another man in the car, but did not say why. A clerk at Queens Criminal Court told FOX 5 NY that the charges were dropped on Sunday. Neither case was listed on the public court docket.
NEWARK, N.J. - Since exploding on the scene in the 1970s, hip hop has become the biggest-selling music genre globally. And capturing its rise from the very beginning was photographer Ernie Paniccioli. "If you look back in history, you'll see that every musical genre came from the hood or the...
NEW YORK - Hollywood icon Great Garbo left a legacy in the form of her magnificent apartment on Manhattan’s East River — and it just hit the market again. The home that belonged to the movie star for nearly 40 years still drips with old Hollywood flare, as Garbo’s signature style shows in everything from the furniture's custom upholstery to the collected artwork.
LONG ISLAND - A 17-year-old on Long Island is being hailed as a hero for saving a woman's life after her car drove into a bay on Long Island on Tuesday evening. The harrowing moment was caught on surveillance cameras, as a car driven by 18-year-old Mia Samolinski drove right into Patchogue Bay.
NEW YORK - A new cafe on Manhattan's Upper West Side doesn't require you to like coffee but you must love dogs. Black Lab Cafe caters to both humans and their four-legged friends. The coffee shop is owned by Lise Evans and her two sons, Nik and Kris Powers. "Dogs...
NEW YORK - New York's top court on Tuesday rejected an effort to free Happy the elephant from the Bronx Zoo, ruling that she does not meet the definition of "person" who is being illegally confined. The 5-2 decision by the state Court of Appeals affirms an earlier court decision...
NEW YORK - The MTA announced that commuter railroad ridership returned to ⅔rds of its pre-pandemic levels on Tuesday, as New York City continues its recovery from the pandemic. "We’re thrilled to see our weekday riders continue to return in record numbers. This shows that while leisure travel has...
NEW YORK - Tenants living in rent-stabilized apartments in New York City protested outside a public hearing held by the city's Rent Guidelines Board in the Bronx on Wednesday to protest what appears to be an inevitable rent hike. The board is supporting rent increases between 2 and 4% for...
NEW YORK - More than a dozen children were injured in an accident involving an inflatable slide on Long Island on Tuesday, the Suffolk County Police Department said. The slide tipped over during Wyandanch School District's field day at the town park on Mount Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Surveillance video shows the scary moment the slide fell over while children were on it.
Protests continued Wednesday over the plans to renovate Penn Station in Manhattan. Protesters say that the plan would lead to the eviction of over 2,000 families and the demolition of historic buildings.
NEW YORK - On Tuesday afternoon, on the third floor of All Hallows High School, a 113-year-old Catholic boys' high school in the Concourse neighborhood of the Bronx, 12 high schoolers sat before computer monitors all playing the same video game. "They sort of make fun of my meager level...
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - John's Crazy Socks, a sock store with over 4,000 pairs to choose from, is celebrating the grand opening of its new Farmingdale headquarters. For John Bleecker, it's a paying job. "When I first started working here I felt really excited," he said. Chelsie Fonseca tells us when...
